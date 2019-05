The plight of sunni Muslims in Iran

Number of Sunnis Killed in Iran by Shias through terrorist attacks since 2000: zero



Number of Sunnis killed in Pakistan in terrorist attacks since 2000: 60,000

Add a couple thousands of Shias to the list too.



So, I would be more worried about situation of Sunnis in Pakistan compared to Iran.





This is the response to any kind of hypocrite shedding crocodile tears based on sectarian brainwashing.



Those who know me already know I don't give a damn if someone is Sunni or Shia, it's the deeds of people which makes them good or bad.

