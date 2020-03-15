The PLA's modernization and its implications - Part I: Anti-ship ballistic missiles

ZeEa5KPul said: Of course, the doubters and haters will say that it’s one thing to launch a missile with that range at a stationary target and another thing altogether to hit a moving, defended target. While there is some merit to this argument, especially when we consider using the DF-26 to the maximal extents of its range and in waters where China lacks supporting ISR assets, there are some very interesting and ingenious solutions Chinese designers have incorporated into these missiles. There have been conflicting reports of a recent test that might hold interesting clues to just what kinds of tricks these missiles have up their sleeves… Click to expand...

I just wanted to add something here. Just because we do not have photographic evidence of the DF-26 or DF-21D hitting a moving target on the sea does not mean it has not hit one on land. It is almost 100% certain the PLARF has set moving targets on land as to avoid intel collection and possibly provoking other countries. Do these jokers really think they would not test these missiles on moving targets when it is literally designed to hit moving targets? Also, there are rumors that the two launched last week did indeed strike a moving target (IIRC some decommissioned ship).