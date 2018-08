Global Times 2018-08-16 17:09:36One of the authoritative publications of international military information, "Jane's Military" reported on the 16th that the People's Liberation Army's support base in Djibouti began to carry out more construction projects, which confirmed the previous report that the People's Liberation Army will have a new terminal facility in the Djibouti security base.Satellite photo on April 8Commercial satellite photography photos show that the construction has started since April 30. By May 20th, the relevant pier breakwater has stretched 330 meters into the sea. The construction of this breakwater mainly relies on a large number of trucks to transport materials from the PLA's Djibouti support base to the construction site at a certain distance to the south, and then into the sea to form a structure that extends into the sea.Satellite photo of May 20Satellite photo on June 3