The PLA company in this Sino-India border clash. All extend service terms and girls 3 times request to be sent and fight in the front

100% of the soldiers who finished their service terms and should retire from PLA decided to extend their military service in this company. 18 female PLA soldiers from this company requested 3 times to the commander to go to the front to fight along with their fellow male comrades, their written request reads: Will fight as bravely as the male comrades to the last moment and are ready to bleed our last drop of the blood and give our lives.



印度人果然率先发起了进攻,并且着重围攻祁发宝,祁发宝头部遭到重创,左前额骨破裂,有一道十几厘米长的口子,满脸都是鲜血。营长陈红军见到团长重伤倒地,立刻带着几名战士冲进“石头雨”前去营救,结果陈红军也被打成重伤摔倒在地,不省人事。18岁战士陈祥榕见状用身体和已经破碎的盾牌死死将营长保护在自己的身下,直到牺牲。



负责录像取证的战士肖思远也不顾摄像机,冲到了第一线营救被围攻的战友,他和陈祥榕一样用身体为战友抵挡印度的棍棒和石头,最后受重伤牺牲。



战士王焯冉当时不在一线,但是听到前方打起了之后,知道团长他们人少,于是和4名战友一起渡河前去增援,但是由于河水湍急,5人被冲散。高原上掉进冰冷的河水是致命的,尤其现在还是夜晚,王焯冉和战友马命将另外3人推上岸后,两人都已经冻得几乎失去了知觉。就在这时王焯冉的脚卡在了石头缝隙里,在最后一颗王焯冉用尽最后的力气将马命推上了岸。



“如果我死了,麻烦照顾好我妈妈……”



这是王焯冉给马命说的最后一句话,牺牲时,他只有23岁。



那场战斗后,陈祥榕所在连队,服役期满的士官100%主动留队,所在团义务兵踊跃申请选取士官继续战斗。



王焯冉所在团18名女兵3次请战,请战书写道:“愿同男兵一样英勇战斗,甚至流血牺牲!”



Not surprising. PLA is among world most meritocratic institution. I will expect most members of the combat platoon to go official cadet school after this skirmish (the first in line), if they survived and recovered. The next in line are the reinforcement (the rest of the company). Most of them will get at least a NCO in their career. At lot of them will go OCS.Note that PLA has the tradition of recruiting part of their rifleman among high school village boys. (They are very right that most guys from city are not as brave).After the skirmish, the village boy will go OCS, and PLA will send them and will fund their post high school education.