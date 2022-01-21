The picture of the meeting of the Awami League candidate with Jamaat members is viral

The picture of the 'secret' meeting of the Awami League nominated boat candidate with the Jamaat Rokans in Comilla's Debidwar has gone viral. The brawl has started.In the seventh step, a scuffle is going on on Facebook over a picture of the 'secret' meeting of some Rokans of Jamaat with the chairman of the boat candidate Sirajul Islam in Allahabad union of the upazila.The photo went viral on Facebook on Thursday. However, the exact location of the meeting is still unclear. Many have commented that this is a meeting to seek the mercy of the highest level leaders of this eternal enemy to win the coming elections.The photo went viral on Facebook on Thursday. However, the exact location of the meeting is still unclear. Many have commented that this is a meeting to seek the mercy of the highest level leaders of this eternal enemy to win the coming elections.Meanwhile, the leaders and activists are not able to take the issue of meeting with the Jamaat leaders of Awami League candidate well. There is resentment within the party over the issue.It is learned that polling will be held in 15 UPs of Comilla's Debidwar Upazila on February 7 in the seventh phase. In the meantime, these UP candidates have been nominated by the party. Since the nomination, the rebel candidates of the party, including the party and independents, have been conducting campaign meetings in the area and holding backyard meetings. But recently there has been a lot of squabbling with the Jamaat leaders over the secret meeting of Sirajul Islam, former president of Union Awami League and member of Upazila Awami League.In the viral image, the chairman candidate is the chairman of Dhaka Eastern College and Rokon Mohammad Ullah of Jamaat and the chairman of Banasree Al Razi Hospital in Dhaka and Rokon Mohammad of Jamaat. Several people including Kamal Hossain are holding secret meetings with Jamaat leaders.Locals allege that the UP chairman is holding secret meetings with the politically banned party to get the mercy and support of Jamaat leaders. Many have also accused him of colluding with opposition political leaders, including the BNP. He wants to win in exchange for anything. In this case, he is not hesitating to give the ideal water. Several such comments have gone viral on Facebook. Netizens continue to comment on the viral image.Freedom fighter Abdul Jalil said it was incomprehensible how the Siraj chairman, as a nominee of the boat, met with the anti-independence activists. It is necessary to investigate the matter and take organizational action against him.In this regard, Sirajul Islam, the UP chairman and the nominee of the boat, said, "I have exchanged views with the voters in my constituency ahead of the forthcoming UP elections. I do not know if there was any Jamaat leader here." I met with them as a voter in my area. This is not a secret meeting.