The photograph of the Falklands war which went global

"The marine in front of me had a union flag so we found some black masking tape and stuck it on my aerial and just carried on our way."

Corporal Peter Robinson was in charge of two Milan anti-tank missiles targeting Argentinian machine gun positions.

Mr Robinson, a former corporal with the elite commando force, was in charge of two relatively new Milan anti-tank missiles during the Battle of Two Sisters on the night of 11 June.

"I was given permission to open fire and a missile did actually take out the Argentinian machine gun position.

"The guys on the ground had never seen this system before, because it was so new.

"A voice came over the radio saying, 'I don't know what that was, but could we have another one please?' So there's always humour in the face of adversity."

"A lot of Royal Marines remember this photograph. Some of the younger guys come up to me and say, 'you're the reason I joined.'

"I always apologise profusely."

