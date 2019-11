Capital of smog



'Gas chamber' fuelled by crop burning

The problem is compounded by winter weather, when temperatures fall and wind speeds slow.These conditions create a temperature inversion, trapping particulates underneath a layer of warm air - meaning there's nowhere for the smog to go.India pollution (9News)"This time of the year, the meteorological conditions make it such that the pollutants don't disperse away rapidly... as a result the pollution levels spike up," Harish says. Cornell University study published in July described the combination of this seasonal weather and crop burning as a "perfect storm" for pollution."The perfect storm of conditions during November has created almost 30 per cent higher atmospheric concentrations of fine particulate matter," according to the study.The terrain is another big factor that drives the trapping of pollution in the region, Apostolos Voulgarakis from Imperial College London's Department of Physics, explains."It's land locked, with the Himalayas on the other side. So the pollution that enters doesn't easily escape. When you have these inversions it's the perfect terrain not just to build up pollution but for it not to be able to escape, it's like a bowl," Voulgarakis said.Without radical changes, all of these variables together mean that Delhi will very likely see the same pattern of pollution play out again."Odds are that Delhi is going to face the same thing next year. This is a very predictable, cyclical event that happens every winter. We have seen this the last several winters. Each time there is an outcry," Harish said."But, in terms of what can change we really have not been seeing the type of reaction that is proportionate."