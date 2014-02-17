What's new

The people who brought the UK Variant to Pakistan now running back!

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,202
-3
1,071
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The people who brought the UK Variant to Pakistan now running back! Scenes from Islamabad airport.
This was two days before the UK travel ban came into effect - British Pakistanis escaping lockdown in the UK returning back en masse before UK travel ban! The same people who didn’t have to quarantine in Pakistan and went to big weddings and parties against all Covid protocols.
There were 30 extra flights operated to take all these people back. Now the way they are behaving at the airport will def. take Corona back to the UK if they haven’t had it already.
Such irresponsibility from the Pakistani government to let them in, and from our British Pakistani Friends for escaping lockdown and initating the third wave in Pakistan.
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1356250558086891
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tameem
A Professor With A Western Past Remakes Pakistan's Entrepreneurial Future
Replies
1
Views
922
Pakistanisage
Pakistanisage
cabatli_53
Turkish shipbuilders steaming ahead with naval orders***
Replies
0
Views
3K
cabatli_53
cabatli_53
U
Pakistan Need A Doctrine of Warfare Against Insurgency and Terrorism.
Replies
0
Views
2K
usman_1112
U
fatman17
World air forces, India
2 3
Replies
39
Views
15K
SupermanKaPapa
SupermanKaPapa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom