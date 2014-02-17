The people who brought the UK Variant to Pakistan now running back! Scenes from Islamabad airport.This was two days before the UK travel ban came into effect - British Pakistanis escaping lockdown in the UK returning back en masse before UK travel ban! The same people who didn’t have to quarantine in Pakistan and went to big weddings and parties against all Covid protocols.There were 30 extra flights operated to take all these people back. Now the way they are behaving at the airport will def. take Corona back to the UK if they haven’t had it already.Such irresponsibility from the Pakistani government to let them in, and from our British Pakistani Friends for escaping lockdown and initating the third wave in Pakistan.