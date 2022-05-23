What's new

The People of Pakistan Are So Beautiful

The people of Pakistan are so beautiful. They kept quiet over their problems with the Pakistani military establishment for over 70 years just for the sake of National interest and "Qaumi Mufaad".

They did not utter a word. They did not question any decision. They did not ask for a reason. They just stood for the support of their armed forces. Through thick and thin. Through war and peace. Through life and death.

The people of Pakistan stopped asking questions, which made the establishment very powerful. And as the human nature is, the top brass became addicted to that power. The line between the dynastic rulers and generals started to become vague. And eventually, the generals acted like a political party, and rescued their own military dynasty by a regime change operation funded, and supported by Pentagon.

Now,
The worst has happened: People have become aware of the presence of the biggest political party in Pakistan: The establishment.
The worst has happened: People have started to ask questions.
The worst has happened: People have started to demand accountability.
The worst has happened: People have decided not to stay neutral.
The worst has happened: People have started to question the version of history taught to us by the establishment.

The people of Pakistan demand answers why the establishment hurt the present day father of the nation? Why did they hurt the only hope for Pakistan? Why did they hurt him when Pakistan was doing so good on the economic, political and international front?

The people of Pakistan are not so beautiful any more.
 
C'mon this is so exaddurated and cringy, why are we giving someone this high a status

What exactly did he achieve for pakistan to deserve this?

Just couple months ago all of the country was cursing him for "mehangai"



Now from cursing to this, 0-100- not saying he is bad or anything



But really? Next we should get his face printed on notes too? And for what exactly?
Why did they hurt the only hope for Pakistan?
Umh.. ok
Why did they hurt him when Pakistan was doing so good on the economic,
Yes
political
No
and international front?
Maybe, maybe not
The people of Pakistan are not so beautiful any more.
