Microsoft said: 'Which is why we have stopped support for their war in Yemen and removed the terrorist classification for the Houthi rebels' - Also the Pentagon. Click to expand...

What support apart from empty words.. Trump also said the same thing.. you can google it..Still they are keeping the heads of the Houthis under sanctions . meaning they are black listed..Only defensive weapons are to be allowed..like if there were any offensive weapons offered before..!?