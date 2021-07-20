What's new

The Pentagon: Washington looks to Jordan as an alternative military center of gravity to Qatar

A Pentagon official told Sky New Arabia on Monday that the administration of President Joe Biden "looks to Jordan as an American military center of gravity as an alternative to Qatar."

The statements of the US official, who declined to be named, came on the sidelines of the current visit of Jordan's King Abdullah II to Washington.

The Pentagon official confirmed that this comes within the framework of an American strategy that requires the neutralization of American forces in the Gulf region from the circle of any confrontation or possible targeting by Iranian subversive groups.

The US Defense Department official added that Washington wants Jordan to play a supportive role for the United States in the post-US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of next month, by hosting special training programs for Afghan forces, specifically the Afghan Air Force.

In this context, the US official admitted that the possibility of deploying quality aircraft from the Afghan Air Force inside Jordanian territory is among the future reviews that US military leaders are considering.

The official revealed that the US military closed a group of US military bases and facilities in Qatar, especially those that housed heavy weapons depots, and they were transferred to Jordan.

He considered that the step came after extensive studies conducted by the US Central Command "Centcom", to redeploy US forces in the Middle East, at the request of the White House, as part of a strategy to focus more on the Pacific region and confront Chinese influence.

Biden affirms his country's commitment to strategic cooperation with Jordan

On Monday, US President Joe Biden hosted Jordan's King Abdullah II, in the first of three face-to-face meetings of the US president with leaders from the Middle East.

Biden stressed during the meeting that his country will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with Jordan, and is looking forward to helping Jordan face the upcoming challenges.

Biden told King Abdullah during the meeting: "I would like to thank you for maintaining strategic relations with the United States throughout these years. You have always stood by us, and we will always be by Jordan's side."

King Abdullah will also attend a working meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at her residence on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the State Department.

King Abdullah is the first Arab leader to visit the White House since Biden came to power, followed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, who will visit Washington on July 26.

