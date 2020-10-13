What's new

The Pentagon wants SpaceX delivering cargo around the globe – and a live test could come next year

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Command is taking the potential for cargo delivery via orbit seriously enough that it hopes to test the concept with SpaceX as soon as next year, the command’s head said Wednesday.

In what he called a “provocative thought,” Gen. Stephen Lyons said “I’m really excited about the team that’s working with SpaceX on an opportunity, even perhaps in as early as ’21, to conduct a joint proof of principle” for space-based delivery.


The dream, Lyons told the National Defense Transpiration Association, is to be able to move 80 tons of cargo — the equivalent of a C-17 transport — via space-based vehicle, anywhere on the globe, within one hour.

“Think about the speed associated with that, whether a small force element or other capability,” he said, adding “I can tell you [SpaceX is] moving very, very rapidly in this area.”

A TRANSCOM spokesman said details of the potential “proof of principle” are still being worked out with SpaceX, but that it would involve actually “delivering cargo from one place to another through space.”

In a public release after Lyons' comments, TRANSCOM revealed that the command has entered into two Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs) related to the project. The Elon Musk founded SpaceXsigned on in March, and xArc, a commercial “space architecture” firm, signed on in April.


Under the CRADA, the two firms are working to assess technical, regulatory and cost barriers to the idea of space-based delivery. While the CRADA does not come with federal funding, TRANSCOM is “providing expertise in logistics and distribution in austere environments which will inform commercial space industry efforts to support programs that will ultimately be required to operate on the lunar surface and eventually Mars,” according to the news release.

SpaceX has gained notoriety for its ability to launch and then land a reusable system back on Earth, something that has led to speculation that there could one day be space-based transportation around the globe. xArc’s role is unclear, but based on its portfolio, the Austin-based company may be working on designing a landing pad of some sort.

Requests for comments from SpaceX and xArc were not returned by press time.

The appeal of being able to launch cargo into orbit from the continental United States and have it land quickly is easy to see. And the concept of “point to point” cargo transfer has been around a long time. But while the concept seems relatively simple on paper, there are serious technical issues in the way, cautioned Brian Weeden, a former Air Force officer now with the Secure World Foundation.


“The first big problem is g-forces, the acceleration at the beginning and then again at the end as you speed up to thousands miles per hour and back down to zero,” Weeden said. “The other is that you’re still limited in where you can go. An ICBM travelling on a ballistic flightpath can go from the U.S. to Russia over the North Pole, but can’t go via the South Pole. If you actually place the payload in orbit it can theoretically go anywhere given enough time, but requires a lot more energy and cost.”

Weeden added that there “are many technical, economic, and legal pieces that need to be worked out before Starship becomes a viable point to point transportation system.”

Technical questions aside, Lyons promoted another benefit from the idea of the design: cutting through “what traditionally today, becomes a real area of friction, which is traditional access basing and overflight, the diplomatic alignment that’s required to move very rapidly across the globe.”

Todd Harrison of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said that lines up with the norms of space flight established in the Outer Space Treaty — that permission is not needed for overflight via orbit.


“So that makes getting to places much easier politically, especially for land-locked countries like Afghanistan,” Harrisons said. "Landing is different and would operate like it does in the air domain because you are transiting through the atmosphere. So if you need permission to land, you would have to get approval first.

“But in combat, of course, you would don’t need permission to land in adversary territory, just like using a helicopter to ferry supplies and personnel behind enemy lines. You would just do it.”

https://www.c4isrnet.com/space/2020...e-globe-and-a-live-test-could-come-next-year/


SpaceX Starship will prove to be a massive strategic asset and major advantage over US adversaries.
 
It's crazy what Space x has achieved(and is still achieving ) in such a short period of its founding. Shows that private sector with enough support and confidence ALWAYS performs better than state owned companies. :cheers: Elon musk should be named the man of the century to be honest. This guy is genius and visionary. He will revolutionise things in this our generation. I really admire his drive and hard work. I also salute the US government policy of giving their private sector equal treatment and sometimes even better treatment and support compared to their state owned companies. Not many countries do that. :tup:

Pentagon awards $149 million contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX for missile tracking satellites
WION Web Team Washington, United States Oct 06, 2020, 09.34 AM(IST)


SpaceX Photograph:( Reuters )
This is the first government contract to build satellites for SpaceX which is an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services
The Pentagon has awarded a $149 million (£114.8 million) contract to build missile-tracking satellites to Elon Musk's SpaceX.
This is the first government contract to build satellites for SpaceX which is an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services.


Also read: SpaceX to destroy rocket in 'mock-failure' before manned missions with NASA
SpaceX is known for its reusable rockets and astronaut capsules, is ramping up satellite production for Starlink, a growing constellation of hundreds of internet-beaming satellites that chief executive Elon Musk hopes will generate enough revenue to help fund SpaceX’s interplanetary goals.


Under the US Space Development Agency (SDA) contract, SpaceX will use its Starlink assembly plant in Redmond, Washington, to build four satellites fitted with a wide-angle infrared missile-tracking sensor supplied by a subcontractor, an SDA official said.
Also read: NASA astronauts on SpaceX's Crew Dragon will vote from space
Technology company L3 Harris Technologies Inc., formerly Harris Corporation, received $193 million to build another four satellites. Both companies are expected to deliver the satellites for launch by fall 2022.
The awards are part of the SDA’s first phase to procure satellites to detect and track missiles like intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which can travel long distances and are challenging to track and intercept.
SpaceX in 2019 received $28 million from the Air Force to use the fledgling Starlink satellite network to test encrypted internet services with a number of military planes, though the Air Force has not ordered any Starlink satellites of its own.


www.wionews.com

Pentagon awards $149 million contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX for missile tracking satellites

The Pentagon has awarded a $149 million (£114.8 million) contract to build missile-tracking satellites to Elon Musk's SpaceX. This is the first government contract to build satellites for SpaceX which is an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services. Also read: SpaceX to...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 
How about adding a hinged sphere of 80 tons of shielding around critical satellites. Make them nuke-proof.
Screen Shot 2020-10-07 at 6.56.53 PM.jpg
 
www.rt.com

Weapons dropped from orbit anywhere on Earth within an hour? DoD asks SpaceX to prove it’s viable

Before it delivers colonists to Mars, the SpaceX Starship system may be delivering tanks to a war zone. The DoD has asked the Elon Musk-funded firm to explore the possibility of hauling military cargo through orbit.
www.rt.com www.rt.com

Weapons dropped from orbit anywhere on Earth within an hour? DoD asks SpaceX to prove it’s viable

Before it delivers colonists to Mars, the SpaceX Starship system may be delivering tanks to a war zone. The DoD has asked the Elon Musk-funded firm to explore the possibility of hauling military cargo through orbit.


A year ago SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell mused about how the Pentagon could use its future heavy launch system Starship. Not to land space marines on Mars, but for the speedy point-to-point delivery of cargo on Earth. The pitch apparently fell on fertile ground, since the US Transport Command (TRANSCOM) has signed an agreement with SpaceX to explore this very possibility.




The speed of #space transportation promises the potential to offer more options and greater decision space for leaders, and dilemmas for adversaries. #Togetherwedeliver@SpaceX@SpaceXStarship@US_SpaceCom@elonmuskpic.twitter.com/QVcC7tPOZj
— USTRANSCOM (@US_TRANSCOM) October 8, 2020
What the DoD envisions is “moving the equivalent of a C-17 payload anywhere on the globe in less than an hour,” according to Gen. Stephen Lyons, TRANSCOM commander. A C-17 Globemaster III can move up to 77.5 tons, which is enough to fit an M1 Abrams tank.

The key technologies for orbital cargo flights have been around for quite some time. But the cost of such a service compared to regular transport aviation is prohibitively high even for an organization awash with taxpayer dollars like the Pentagon. For decades the only cargo that required such a mode of transportation was a nuclear warhead.

SpaceX credits itself for developing a reusable first-stage rocket, which cuts launch costs. Gen. Lyons said he “had no sense for how fast SpaceX was moving” in the area but was convinced of the feasibility of orbital transportation after an update.

The result is two agreements signed with SpaceX and a company called Exploration Architecture Corporation (XArc) to study the concept. Signed in March and in April respectively, they were first made public by Gen. Lyons at a virtual conference of the National Defense Transportation Association on Wednesday, receiving little immediate coverage from the media.

The accords are cooperative research and development agreements, or CRADA, which means SpaceX and XArc are not paid for their work. Rather they volunteer their expertise, hoping for future contracts. A “proof of principle” test may come as soon as next year, Gen. Lyons said.

Orbital military cargo drops, if introduced, would remain a niche service employed for time-sensitive emergencies, or for locations where US transport aviation has no access, it is understood. Washington would also probably need to work with countries like Russia and China on a warning mechanism, which would prevent them from mistaking such deliveries for nuclear launches.
 
