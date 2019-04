The Pentagon Is Making the Number of U.S. Nukes a Secret Again





How many nuclear weapons does the United States have? That’s a secret, again, thanks to the Trump administration. The number, which has been declassified every year for nearly a decade, is once again classified and not for public knowledge. Exactly why that number will remain classified for 2018 is a good question.



The Department of Energy, responding to a petition to declassify the number of U.S. nukes for Fiscal Year 2018, responded, “After careful consideration. . . it was determined that the requested information cannot be declassified at this time.” The Department of Energy controls many aspects of the U.S. nuclear stockpile. Both the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense needed to bless declassification of the numbers--according to the Federation of American Scientists, the DoE agreed to declassify but the DoD did not.



