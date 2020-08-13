The Pentagon is concerned about French military deployment in the Mediterranean

France has temporarily deployed two Rafale fighters and two French Navy vessels in support of Greece in the face of Turkey's gas claims. The Pentagon expressed concern on Thursday August 13 about the French military deployment in the eastern Mediterranean in support of Greece in the face of Turkey's gas claims, stressing that it is intervening in a “less than cooperative” context between Paris and Ankara. The US military is "obviously concerned about the incidents occurring in the eastern Mediterranean," said a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, Jonathan Hoffman. France and Turkey are "both extremely important allies of NATO and we would like to see tensions decrease," added Jonathan Hoffman during a press briefing. "So we would like them to continue to cooperate and find solutions that do not involve the need to have warships or planes deployed in a less than cooperative environment," he concluded. https://www.lefigaro.fr/flash-actu/...t-militaire-francais-en-mediterranee-20200813