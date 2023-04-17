What's new

The Pentagon announced the arrival of 200 US troops in Taiwan

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
2,063
-3
2,572
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648077422745600002

The Pentagon announced the arrival of 200 US troops in Taiwan. This process started with 20-30 people, and the number of American soldiers is constantly increasing. It is officially stated that the purpose of sending is the training of Taiwanese troops. The Americans are preparing the islanders for guerrilla warfare against China, and the most important part is the systematic increase in outgoing American personnel, laying the foundation for the deployment of larger American troops in Taiwan in the event of war. Against this background, Taiwan announced the purchase of 400 Harpoon anti-ship missiles, which will be used, including from coastal installations.

@beijingwalker this is good for democracy, right?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
BLOOMBERG: TAIWAN TO BUY 400 US ANTI-SHIP MISSILES INTENDED TO REPEL CHINA
Replies
1
Views
25
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
S
US ready for war with China – congressman
2 3
Replies
35
Views
843
Edevelop
Edevelop
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Taiwan to send at least 500 troops to US for combat training, report says
Replies
1
Views
188
REhorror
R
Zsari
Taiwan's frontline troops on Matsu complain of food shortages
Replies
2
Views
253
Zsari
Zsari
beijingwalker
China Says US Must Provide A Clear Explanation Of 'plan For The Destruction Of Taiwan'
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom