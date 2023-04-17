Get Ya Wig Split
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 2,063
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Pentagon announced the arrival of 200 US troops in Taiwan. This process started with 20-30 people, and the number of American soldiers is constantly increasing. It is officially stated that the purpose of sending is the training of Taiwanese troops. The Americans are preparing the islanders for guerrilla warfare against China, and the most important part is the systematic increase in outgoing American personnel, laying the foundation for the deployment of larger American troops in Taiwan in the event of war. Against this background, Taiwan announced the purchase of 400 Harpoon anti-ship missiles, which will be used, including from coastal installations.
@beijingwalker this is good for democracy, right?