THE PEAK OF THE CONCENTRATION OF RUSSIAN TROOPS WILL BE IN WINTER: THE HEAD OF INTELLIGENCE REVEALED THE PLAN OF MOSCOW

"THIS ACCUMULATION WILL CONTINUE AND REACH ITS PEAK APPROXIMATELY AT THE END OF JANUARY," THE HEAD OF THE GUR EMPHASIZED.

Everyone talks about a new Russian threat

In recent weeks, both Ukraine and the West have been actively warning of a possible Russian invasion. A large concentration of Russian troops was noticed near the Ukrainian border – satellite images were even published.

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has already told the American media that Russia may try to seize new territories of Ukraine. Therefore, everything is being done to prevent this from happening. But Western intelligence has warned of plans for a military invasion of Russia this winter.

Meanwhile, the US and NATO have already announced that they are closely monitoring what is happening near the Ukrainian borders, and have warned Russia to refrain from attacking Ukraine.

And on the eve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the war with Ukraine is far from over and has traditionally erupted in accusations against our country.

A large-scale special operation is underway against Ukraine – Kirill Budanov explained what her plan isNow Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Ukraine by various methods. The largest concentration of Russian troops near our borders can be expected in January.Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry, announced this in the “Right to Power” program on the 1 + 1 TV channel.According to him, a large-scale special operation is underway against Ukraine.“MOSCOW’S PLAN IS VERY SIMPLE: TO DESTABILIZE THE SITUATION INSIDE, USING A LOT OF NARRATIVES – FROM ANTI-VACCINATION WORKERS TO THOSE WHO ARE DISSATISFIED FOR VARIOUS REASONS. NEXT, THERE IS A MIGRATION CRISIS AIMED AT PUBLIC OUTRAGE, A LARGE-SCALE ENERGY CRISIS, AN IMPENDING ECONOMIC CRISIS, IN OUR OPINION,” BUDANOV SAID. …The scout noted that against the background of the hybrid provocations of the invaders, a large-scale maneuvering of the Russian army is taking place near the border of Ukraine.