The pandemic has created a second crisis in India — the rise of child trafficking

‘Kale Baba’ aka Nasir caught sexually exploiting women in Lucknow, Times of India gives it a Hindu spin by calling the accused as ‘Tantrik’

Repeated instances of media ‘Hindu-ising’ the crimes perpetrated by criminals of other faiths

Lucknow: Man arrested for sexual assault after video goes viral | Lucknow News - Times of India Police arrested a man who claimed to be a tantric indulging in indecent behavior at Jama Mazar near Hussainabad on Thursday on the pretext of treatmen