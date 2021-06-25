The Palestine Question: Is It Really Complex or Complexified? (Roundtable)

This is a really great discussion. I warmly recommend it to all those who care for the liberation of Palestine from the zionist yoke.



Arab and Iranian, Sunni and Shia, man and woman, secular progressist and Islamic activist all uniting around a common goal. What more could one ask? This is the way forward.



Once this sort of a cooperation is initiated, and once we realize that the Palestine question is not as complex as we might think, and as some are trying to make it appear, the image of invincibility that the zionist regime has projected into people's minds via its massive propaganda and disinformation apparatus, instantly crumbles like a house of cards.