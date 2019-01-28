The Pakistani Navy going through a serious buildup

What's new

Abid123

Abid123

Jan 1, 2021
Pakistan Navy is going through a serious upgrade and buildup in the 7-8 years. I am happy that the Pakistani Navy is finally getting some attention. I always felt that the Pakistani Navy gets "overlooked" when compared to PAF and PA. Very formidable fleet for 1000 km coastline.

> 4 x Type-054AP frigates under construction (delivery 2021-23)

> 4 x MILGEM ships under construction (del 2023-25)

> 1 x Jinnah-class Frigate construction (del 2026-27)

> Two Damen made corvettes to join soon.

> Deal for 6 heavier tonnage corvettes to be concluded soon

> 8 x Hangor-class subs under construction (del 2022-28)

> 1 x Yuan-class sub being acquired from China for training purposes

> 1 more Modernised ATR-72 ASW aircraft to join soon (total 3 such planes)

> 10 jet-powered MP aircraft for ASW role to be acquired as a replacement of P-3C Orions. Deal for 1 is concluded

> Hypersonic P282 ship-launched anti-ship/land-attack ballistic missile

> MALE UAV contract concluded

New platforms being acquired is only part of the story.

PN have added new bases, shore based missile batteries, air defence, new marines battalions, information centre, nuclear command etc.

The PMSA has also grown in size.

The old PN was truly a joke in comparison.
 
Imad.Khan

Imad.Khan

Sep 24, 2015
some corrections, MILGEM is the Jinnah class frigate and Hangor are the Yuan class subs.
 
