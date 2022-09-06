What's new

The Pakistani media has all the principles and ethics of a common whore.

Among all the institutions that Imran Khan has exposed since his ousting as Prime Minister, the media stands exposed as clearly as any.
Freedom of the media in Pakistan's has been shown up to be not the freedom to speak truth to power but to collude with power against the interest of the people of Pakistan in order to maximise profit for the media owners.
Of the two mainstream channels that were giving a balanced perspective of the news ARY has had its software updated and Bol is now on the crosshairs.
The main body of journalists is silent in the face of the blatant harassment of their comrades and most have sold out in their own personal interest rather than uphold their professional responsibility as journalists.
How can a country and society progress if news and criticism of the powerful is suppressed and truth is distorted to create an alternative reality which can only collapse in the face of actual reality.
By not standing up for the freedom of journalists, Pakistan's media has shown itself to be a self serving entity, more concerned with making money rather than be the fourth pillar of state, responsible for speaking truth to power and holding an oppressive state to account.
 
Nah. Let these trash speak.

People related to the media should have accessible public records of their finances so everybody knows who pays them.
 
DAMN,
Atleast they try to serve you, for the money,
Here they just try to steal, so i would say, these are much worse PARASITE OF THE SOCIETY
 

