The Pakistan Army’s Belt and Road Putsch: FOREIGN POLICY MAG

If and when completed, the ML-1 would increase the capacity and speed of Pakistan’s main railway line connecting its major cities and industrial hubs. There’s little doubt that the country needs to revamp its railways, which are underutilized for cargo and plagued by growing pension costs. But as is the case with most CPEC infrastructure projects, Islamabad has yet to clearly explain how the country will generate the amount of traffic that will enable it to repay loans owed to Beijing. ​

Majority of western media suffer mental block when it comes to about their perception of Pakistan. The bold part is such instance.What idocity at display here! Pakistan is huge, country of 220 million people, world fifth biggest country! And these morons are questioning how Pakistan will generate the traffic! You having a fkin laugh?