The Pak General Staffs are OK with the Bangal Defectors

The following amusing video from the former Pak MI (Military Intelligence) Chief has shown the Hakiki Muslim warriors, whose day job is to fight against the Kufr-el Azim from all parts of the world on a 24/7 basis, and this Fakir-el Fakir think alike!!!!
The points to ponder:
- A just passed out Bangal officer in the rank of the 2nd lieutenant defected from the West Pak to India carrying the vital plans in 1971, and hence, awarded the Indians have awarded him the Padma-Sree, one of their highest civilian gallantry awards!!! Now, only the Indians can believe that a 2nd lieutenant has access to the battle plans which are kept secret even from the battalion COs!! All the Melun-el Melun deceive alike!!!
- According to this Bangal defector he has got a death warrant in Pak!
- As per the Pak General Staffs no defectors were tried in absentia! And, basically, they've no grudge against any Bangal officers who defected from Pak in 1971! They're welcome to visit Pak anytime they wish! Why? For they have kept more than their parts of the bargain! Few examples:
- Captain(s) Dalim, Rashid, and Faruk defected from the West Pak to India. They were instrumental in eliminating the Mujib regime in the most brutal manner possible.
- Major MA Manzur, who defected from the West Pak to India, helped General Zia-ur Rehman to power. And, General Zia killed the most of the die-hard pro-India ex-Mukti officers. Later Manzur kiled Zia, and got himself killed by his body guards.
- Etc.
