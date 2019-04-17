/ Register

The PAF is set to receive a batch of Egyptian Air Force Mirage-Vs

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Amavous, Apr 17, 2019 at 5:33 PM.

  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:33 PM #1
    Amavous

    Amavous FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    34
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 190 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan


    Details of Egypt air force Mirage Vs

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Mirage 5SDE : Single-seat radar-equipped fighter-bomber version for Egypt, equivalent to Mirage IIIE; 54 built
    Mirage 5E2 : Upgraded radarless attack version for Egypt. 16 built
    Mirage 5SDR : Export version of the Mirage 5R for Egypt; six built
    Mirage 5SDD : Two-seat trainer for Egypt; six built
     
    Last edited: Apr 17, 2019 at 6:43 PM
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:34 PM #2
    TOPGUN

    TOPGUN PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    7,340
    Joined:
    Jun 6, 2006
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,752 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Interesting news, lets see what comes out of it.
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:35 PM #3
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,565
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +24 / 52,976 / -32
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Facepalm
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:36 PM #4
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    46,701
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +38 / 83,676 / -38
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    what a stupidity

    its say lakh di lanat .
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:36 PM #5
    loanranger

    loanranger FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    57
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 74 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    mirage 2000s?
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:36 PM #6
    maverick1977

    maverick1977 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    736
    Joined:
    Feb 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 804 / -0
    Spare parts once all mirages are phased out
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:37 PM #7
    Pakistani Aircraft

    Pakistani Aircraft FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    888
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 927 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    This induction is for spare parts mainly from my understanding of the tweet.
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:37 PM #8
    Khanivore

    Khanivore FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    283
    Joined:
    Jan 2, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 328 / -0
    The 75 Mirage 5s.
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:38 PM #9
    Khafee

    Khafee PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    5,560
    Joined:
    Oct 9, 2015
    Ratings:
    +38 / 18,405 / -0
    Country:
    United Arab Emirates
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Mirage V - again?
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:39 PM #10
    The Eagle

    The Eagle MODERATOR

    Messages:
    12,071
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +105 / 16,536 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Do you know how this platform performed in last Surprise for India? Let's not just carried away being unaware of situation. In my opinion, addition as such is firstly not going to cost us much & secondly, will add more punch while thirdly serving the concern of being short in numbers. It is like adding more punch to the existing fleet.

    And by the way, I am seeing two way traffic in this regard. @Khafee
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:40 PM #11
    Khanivore

    Khanivore FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    283
    Joined:
    Jan 2, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 328 / -0
    Yes. Need them for spares as spares don't come cheap from Dassault.
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:41 PM #12
    SABRE

    SABRE FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    347
    Joined:
    Apr 16, 2007
    Ratings:
    +4 / 405 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    At one end we are trying to retire Mirage V fleet, on the other we are getting used ones from the third party. Indeed, Facepalm. I guess PAF not yet integrated JF-17 into its nuclear and naval strike role. PS, anything short of Mirage-2000 is a waste of resources on so many levels.
     
    Last edited: Apr 17, 2019 at 5:47 PM
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:41 PM #13
    The Eagle

    The Eagle MODERATOR

    Messages:
    12,071
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +105 / 16,536 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Don't you see it in a way like still better addition adding numbers & parts till we have, JF-17 taking in dedicated role.
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:41 PM #14
    Amavous

    Amavous FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    34
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 190 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Most of them will be used as spares. Mirage V may not be the cutting edge technology but they add good capability and numbers to PAF and numbers are important till we have our own aircraft to fill the gap.
     
  Apr 17, 2019 at 5:42 PM #15
    Pakistani Aircraft

    Pakistani Aircraft FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    888
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 927 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    It is because Pakistan has not inducted enough JF-17s to date that PAF is unable to phase out Mirages any time sooner.

    Production of 100 JF-17 Thunders in 12-years is too slow.
     
