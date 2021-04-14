The Pacific Ocean is Not Japan's Sewer !

Dumping Radioactive water to the Pacific ocean ! Really disgusting
They making another Godzilla
What is your opinion now in light of the Japanese decision ?Good for them if they decided to phase out Nuclear power plants, they have the money to switch to wind power given most of their countries are not densely populated. Countries like India do not have that luxury. If Nano diamond batteries come, it's good for everyone. But we can't abandon Nuclear power for something that may come say 20 years later.