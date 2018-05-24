What's new

The overpopulation thread

Post everything on and related to the overpopulation crisis in Pakistan. Admins please make this a sticky thread as it's one of the most pressing issues faced by Pakistan since the 80s.

Here's one I want to share:
 
Oh please man, you actually believe that stuff? Wake up man, this is no excuse to have so many children. Have you ever been in Pakistan and seen what overpopulation has done?
 
Its a belief based on facts. If you think the video is wrong then prove it don't just write it off.

This idea that there is an overpopulation problem is nothing but bullshit and the video clearly outlines the truth.

Pakistan's problems stem from poor governance.

In my other PDF posts I have already highlighted how Pakistan can raise the revenue it needs to overcome the energy crisis in a single year, solving it would mean Pakistan's GDP would be growing at about 8% a year, yet the government just wastes money and time on projects that will simply prolong the crisis and keep the people poor.

It is the same with people arguing in favor of democracy, better relations with India and Afghanistan, reduced government oversight and regulation of the economy, bashing the military, etc...

They are basing their beliefs on pure speculation and misinformation they usually get from others who are outright lying to confuse the public because the facts, when you actually get down to it, prove they are wrong but it doesn't advance their agenda so they rely in peoples ignorance to get their way.
 
the over population seems to be only punjab, other provinces dont have over population, punjab really needs to think about its over population problem
 
All provinces are faced with the same problem KP,sindh and balochistan have a higher fertility rate than punjab.
 
The world has tremendous food production but all that is just concentrated in the First World.

Over-consumption and wastage is real reason for famine around the world. Not overpopulation or something.
 
even if the fertility rate is higher than punjab but still more babies are being produced in punjab it shares 60% of the population, its doesnt make sense if fertility rate is higher in balochistan because balochistan is practically uninhabitied area with little or no people
 
We know the sufferings of overpopulation very well like pollution, inflation, crisis, crimes, frustration, traffic jams etc....

better curb overpopulation before the disaster comes
 
We need a 1 child policy in Pakistan for 20 years

Our population is 180 Million , it should be ideally 70 Million most in order for us to have enough resources for a good life style in country

Only other option is to occupy Afghanistan and send in 40 million to that land
 
We need to stop the food production Pakistan is an extremely fertile land for the most part that produces food to feed millions upon millions. Cut the food production and population growth cuts with it.
 
Your ignorance is not even worth refuting. Where are you going to get all the resources to support this growth? Do you know the kinds of resources and material needed to even sustain our current population and industry? Prove to me we have the space, natural resources to support it.

This constant government bashing will get us nowhere until we clamp on the birth rates.

Refute the points in this short video. I dare you:
 
Most important person for this thread is @RiazHaq. Sirjee aapka specialty. please comment.
 
Mai ny abi FSC kaexams deya hai tu mujy army selection and recruitment centre peshawar mai admit hona hai tu es ky bary mai info chaheye.. So plz zara bata dy ky kya karna hai es ky leye.. ya koi website etc send kar dy... plz plz
 
