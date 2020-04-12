What's new

The Other Two Pakistani Sticks That Forced India Into Submission

While the shooting down of two Indian Air Force jets during combat on 27.2.2019 with US made AMRAAM have been covered on various forums, very little has been said or revealed about the SOWs with which the PAF raided targets on the ground. Six Indian military installations were engaged by PAF strike aircraft using two types of glide bombs both of which are manufactured in Pakistan.

H-4 SOW (Stand - Off Weapon)
1615572716821.png

1615572337099.png

The H-4 SOW (Stand-Off Weapon) is a precision-guided glide bomb manufactured by Pakistan and deployed by the Pakistan Air Force, capable of striking targets at stand-off range. It has a terminal guidance system based on an infrared homing seeker, which identifies the target during the final stage of flight. Designed to hit targets out to 120 km, the 1000kg bomb may have the capability to evade radar. The H-4's stated range of 120 km and its glide bomb design has led to speculation that it may be a Pakistani variant of the Denel Raptor II glide bomb, which is also guided by an infrared homing seeker and has a range of 120 km. During operation Swift Retort, PAF Mirage 5PAs dropped 2x H-4s on Indian Military installations in India Occupied Kashmir. Their guidance was generated by Mirage 3DPs
Rapptor.png



Range Extension Kit (REK) - GIDS


1615572892182.png


1615573083377.png


The other stand off weapon delivered by the JF-17 Thunders was what is known as the “Range Extension Kit” (REK). The REK is a refit for Mk83 454kg bombs With the REK, GPBs – converted into INS/GPS PGBs with a maximum range of 50-60km.

1615573906678.png
 

Suriya said:
ALL 11 GLIDE BOMBS DROPPED BY PAF MISSED TARGETS,
3 UNEXPLODED ONES TO BE DESTROYED THIS MONTH

www.indiandefensenews.in

All 11 Glide Bombs Dropped By PAF Missed Targets , 3 Unexploded Ones To Be Destroyed This Month

Not one of the 11 glide bombs dropped by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets during their attack on Indian targets across the Line of Contro...
www.indiandefensenews.in www.indiandefensenews.in


Three REKs didn't even explode. Ask the Chinese to send quality stuff.
Better you get some more Chinese phones so next time you can take pictures to back your habitual denials.
Else use the same cranes to draw the images like you did the radar signatures. :laugh:
 
shooting down mig-21 was # story of that day with abhinandan's mustaches

mi-17 shot-down was #2 game of that day

rest is just beautiful day . :lol: :D
hum to sirf bomb marny gay thy indian ne khud ko marna shuru ker diya :lol:
 
Suriya said:
ALL 11 GLIDE BOMBS DROPPED BY PAF MISSED TARGETS,
3 UNEXPLODED ONES TO BE DESTROYED THIS MONTH

www.indiandefensenews.in

All 11 Glide Bombs Dropped By PAF Missed Targets , 3 Unexploded Ones To Be Destroyed This Month

Not one of the 11 glide bombs dropped by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets during their attack on Indian targets across the Line of Contro...
www.indiandefensenews.in www.indiandefensenews.in


Three REKs didn't even explode. Ask the Chinese to send quality stuff.
Better than throwing empty warheads to kill trees and a crow.
 
That image has been shown here before...it's a complete fake.
One can see all the trees around that area have zero effect on their treeline if indeed a bomb was dropped and any ammo dump blew up. There would have been burn effects for at least a mile around in the forestation

Secondly, there is no crater visible whatsoever on the spot.
 
Suriya said:
ALL 11 GLIDE BOMBS DROPPED BY PAF MISSED TARGETS,
3 UNEXPLODED ONES TO BE DESTROYED THIS MONTH

www.indiandefensenews.in

All 11 Glide Bombs Dropped By PAF Missed Targets , 3 Unexploded Ones To Be Destroyed This Month

Not one of the 11 glide bombs dropped by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets during their attack on Indian targets across the Line of Contro...
www.indiandefensenews.in www.indiandefensenews.in


Three REKs didn't even explode. Ask the Chinese to send quality stuff.
You should be very happy about that. Let's celebrate by having a BBQ party. I will bring beef patties for lots of burgers.
But seriously, get lost indian, please. I don't know why do our mods indulge your ilk here?
 
Suriya said:
Who kept Balakot closed to public for three months and Pakistani airspace for six months?
Neither closing balakot nor closing airspace can hide the simple fact that you hit nothing but 9 trees and 1 crow

Was this miss because of incompetency of your airforce? YES. You have an incompetent airforce
 
Areesh said:
Neither closing balakot nor closing airspace can hide the simple fact that you hit nothing but 9 trees and 1 crow

Was this miss because of incompetency of your airforce? YES. You have an incompetent airforce
actually, @Suriya has a good and poignant question.

I can see your airspace closed as some 'economic retaliation' because India uses that airspace a lot (as I learned from topics here). But keeping the alleged terror camp closed for 3 months to the public et large if Indians indeed missed it, makes you go hmmm
 
rent4country said:
That image has been shown here before...it's a complete fake.
One can see all the trees around that area have zero effect on their treeline if indeed a bomb was dropped and any ammo dump blew up. There would have been burn effects for at least a mile around in the forestation

Secondly, there is no crater visible whatsoever on the spot.
You should fire your teacher immediately.
When did any one claim that the ammo depot was actually targeted..... and from a satellite image you can tell if there was a crater.....have you ever seen the effects of a daisy cutter....dropped in Vietnam jungles.
BTW, the image is from Google earth not your average Indian media.

1615576793031.png
 
Windjammer said:
You should fire your teacher immediately.
When did any one claim that the ammo depot was actually targeted..... and from a satellite image you can tell if there was a crater.....have you ever seen the effects of a daisy cutter....dropped in Vietnam jungles.
BTW, the image is from Google earth not your average Indian media.
You should keep up with the propaganda on that forest image(s) here. I think previously we saw better cleaner versions of it too.

That image was shown as proof, like a few weeks ago, AND the narrative at that time was PAF destroying an Indian ammo dump, by bombing it on that day you guys clashed. This narrative behind that image is fake news dude...


1615576722737.png


What is this below, some random stand-alone image from google? come on man lol. that's not even a burn effect that would have happened, not even the color, there is NO burn /dark scaring on the forest bed...that is a terrible photoshop job.

1615577107009.png
 
rent4country said:
You should keep up with the propaganda on that forest image(s) here. I think previously we saw better cleaner versions of it too.

That image was shown as proof, like a few weeks ago, AND the narrative at that time was PAF destroying an Indian ammo dump, by bombing it on that day you guys clashed. This narrative behind that image is fake news dude...


View attachment 724031
You need to do some home work before delivering any judgements.
Had you seen the actual footage of bomb being guided into the target and then swayed away from any infrastructure to exploded in some adjacent vegetation, then you would understand the intention behind the exercise.
And Pak air space wasn't closed for any economic leverage.....the Indians tried to sneak in an attack aircraft in the shadows of their civil airliner.....for a hit and run tactic.....it was detected and forced to flee.
Pakistan couldn't risk hitting a bandit and putting the airliner in danger.
 
