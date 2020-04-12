Windjammer
While the shooting down of two Indian Air Force jets during combat on 27.2.2019 with US made AMRAAM have been covered on various forums, very little has been said or revealed about the SOWs with which the PAF raided targets on the ground. Six Indian military installations were engaged by PAF strike aircraft using two types of glide bombs both of which are manufactured in Pakistan.
H-4 SOW (Stand - Off Weapon)
The H-4 SOW (Stand-Off Weapon) is a precision-guided glide bomb manufactured by Pakistan and deployed by the Pakistan Air Force, capable of striking targets at stand-off range. It has a terminal guidance system based on an infrared homing seeker, which identifies the target during the final stage of flight. Designed to hit targets out to 120 km, the 1000kg bomb may have the capability to evade radar. The H-4's stated range of 120 km and its glide bomb design has led to speculation that it may be a Pakistani variant of the Denel Raptor II glide bomb, which is also guided by an infrared homing seeker and has a range of 120 km. During operation Swift Retort, PAF Mirage 5PAs dropped 2x H-4s on Indian Military installations in India Occupied Kashmir. Their guidance was generated by Mirage 3DPs
Range Extension Kit (REK) - GIDS
The other stand off weapon delivered by the JF-17 Thunders was what is known as the “Range Extension Kit” (REK). The REK is a refit for Mk83 454kg bombs With the REK, GPBs – converted into INS/GPS PGBs with a maximum range of 50-60km.
