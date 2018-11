He is responsible for that TLP don't torch busses last time they did't do any thing but block the road since this conspiracy hatches from outside they knew TLP will protest so they send their own men to do that things...Their main objective is to create rifts and cracks in Pakistani society so that CPEC progress could be neutralize and in future they will make advances to snatch away our nuclear capability in return of aid. Our beloved CJP well played in the hands of hostile agencies...he not the one not the last.

Click to expand...