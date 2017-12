These Muslim leaders are no longer valid. They represent failed states with neither morality nor courage to show for their presence at the Istanbul summit

I

f there was anything to beat in mediocrity the childish and delinquent declaration by Donald Trump that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital, it was the pathetic response from Muslim states. For there in Istanbul this week were all the tired old men to whom we have listened for so many years, none sadder or more woebegone than the ageing and useless “President” of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.There were supposed to be 57 heads of state of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the Turkish capital, but some were simply too old and senile – the comatose Bouteflika of Algeria, for example – or too busy shouting abuse at other Arabs states or bombing Yemen. Oh yes, of course, they demanded that the “international community” accept east Jerusalem as Palestine’s “capital” – a capital for a state that doesn’t exist and, at this rate, never will. It was just more claptrap from an organisation (that’s already changed its name twice) which offers no hope, no initiative, no justice and no future to the people of its collective autocracies.Faced with American failure in the Middle East, some of these gentlemen thought that perhaps the UN can be a new mediator in the region. Heavens above. The old UN donkey has been brought clip-clopping to Jerusalem and the West Bank and to countless other locations (Lebanon included, of course) that surely by now you don’t even have to suggest its presence. The donkey will just turn up of its own accord.