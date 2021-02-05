What's new

The opportunities of CPEC Pakistan should seize asap

The salaries of Chinese increased fast in past 20 years. A lot South East countries, as well as India are trying very hard to relocate those factories to their own countries, which provide hundreds of millions job opportunities.

Pakistan should act quickly to seize the relocation, provide incentives, such as infrastructure, tax, SEZs, sea port, electricity. Most labor intensive jobs relocated to Vietnam. Vietnam salaries is a little bit higher than Pakistan, but Vietnam is very close to China, so Vietnam benefited a lot from China and South East Asia supply chain.

Pakistan has man power. Pakistan should leverage man power for labor intensive industry, it will provide tens of millions of jobs opportunities to ordinary man and women.
Vietnam population 90 millions, export US$267 billion in 2020.​
Pakistan population 220 millions, export US$ 23 billions in 2019.​

Pakistan should integrate into East/SE Asia supply chain and adopt export driven economy, just like all East/SE Asia countries did.

For export driven economy, Pakistan need Sea Port, more Sea Port, and upgrade existing Sea Port, upgrade and build more railway, connect major cities, along Hindu River. More power stations and connect them all together by power grid. Literally do what China did in past 3 decades.

Pakistan should adopt East/SE working spirit. No pain no gain. Capitalists no matter where they come from only care one thing - profit. As long as incentives provided, they will come. The East Asia pressure themselves the most in factories to get prospers.

Let me give you guys an example of Foxconn.

Foxconn employed less than a million employees in China directly. For every single Foxconn assemble factory, there will be hundreds of other factories built, either close to Foxconn, or connect by railway, road within 50 miles. Those factories are not owned by Foxconn, they provide parts, services to Foxconn.

Foxconn provided at least 10 millions jobs directly and indirectly, which means 10 millions families can feed themselves.

Why Foxconn choose China? Incentives. Tax, Water, railway, road, electricity, cable, land, law, labor, government policies, government services, efficiencies.

India has a lot more youth, but not skilled labors. Labors are those who can work under great pressure, disciplined, skillful. India lack of good infrastructure.

That's why most industries stay in China, but not India.

While India propaganda machine running in full speed to slander CPEC, but look at India 2021 budget, more infrastructure to be built, more fund.

It's time for Pakistan to seize the opportunities, otherwise India will. It's a matter of life and death. If Pakistan fully take advantage man power like China today, Pakistan can be a 2-3 trillions economy in 15 years. Military budget will be 10 times bigger than now.

My friend great post but what can I say? Most of the population is drunk on religion and praying five times a day. They think that will deliver everything. In the meantime they are work shy, don't pay taxes, do not obey traffic rules, no sense of civic duty, just throw rubbish anywhere. The elite also talk religion but use that to keep the masses sedated whilst they indulge in corruption. What industry there is is just profiteering on the back of monopoly or import substition or just exporting raw matarial without any attempt at value addition. Then there is this crazy suspicion of the west and Israel. You guys had a war and lost million dead to Americans yet you show no animus. But in Pakistan they see American conspiracy under every rock.

Sad really but as a Vietnames I don't think you can understand.
 
