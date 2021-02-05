The opportunities of CPEC Pakistan should seize asap

Vietnam population 90 millions, export US$267 billion in 2020.​

Pakistan population 220 millions, export US$ 23 billions in 2019.​

The salaries of Chinese increased fast in past 20 years. A lot South East countries, as well as India are trying very hard to relocate those factories to their own countries, which provide hundreds of millions job opportunities., such as infrastructure, tax, SEZs, sea port, electricity. Most labor intensive jobs relocated to Vietnam. Vietnam salaries is a little bit higher than Pakistan, but Vietnam is very close to China, so Vietnam benefited a lot from China and South East Asia supply chain.For export driven economy, Pakistan need Sea Port, more Sea Port, and upgrade existing Sea Port, upgrade and build more railway, connect major cities, along Hindu River. More power stations and connect them all together by power grid. Literally do what China did in past 3 decades.Foxconn employed less than a million employees in China. For every single Foxconn assemble factory, there will be hundreds of other factories built, either close to Foxconn, or connect by railway, road within 50 miles. Those factories are not owned by Foxconn, they provide parts, services to Foxconn.Foxconn provided at least 10 millions jobs directly and indirectly, which means 10 millions families can feed themselves.Why Foxconn choose China? Incentives. Tax, Water, railway, road, electricity, cable, land, law, labor, government policies, government services, efficiencies.India has a lot more youth, but not skilled labors. Labors are those who can work under great pressure, disciplined, skillful. India lack of good infrastructure.That's why most industries stay in China, but not India.While India propaganda machine running in full speed to slander CPEC, but look at India 2021 budget, more infrastructure to be built, more fund.