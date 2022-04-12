The only way out of this political blunder.

In the ongoing situation, these are the ground realities:

The solution: Elections, but how?

"Buzurgo, maan lo blunder ho gya hai."

Mr. Bajwa has compromised on the national security of Pakistan to ensure that thecan keep ruling the submissive people of Pakistan.Mr. Bajwa is confused, and taking knee-jerk reactions, which include the medieval tactics of harassing political workers and social media activists.He has acknowledged the pressure from the people of Pakistan by not attending the Beggar's oath taking ceremony. This also has given the PTI narrative more momentum.Other state institutions have openly declared war on PTI which include the FIA, Judiciary, Police Service, and 80% of the media.The process of converting PTI into Mukti Bahini is underway by the same Military establishment, through their same medieval tactics.It has become a matter of national security to conduct a national election. The military may have realized the mistake it has made. As Shahbaz Gill puts it:But the path to elections is not clear. Is it possible that Shahbaz Sharif just announces election tomorrow out of nowhere? The PDM won't be able to do that. However, I think there is a way:Now that the military may have realized their blunder, they should again start political engineering in Punjab all over again.The establishment should now make sure that Pervaiz Elahi becomes the next Chief Minister of Punjab AT ALL COSTS.Pervaiz Elahi will make the decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly within a few days after he comes to power.Soon after, KPK assembly will be shattered.The path to the elections will become smoother.Tomorrow, Imran Khan is all set to hold a jalsa in Peshawar. That jalsa will shake the foundations on which the military establishment and the feudal lords stand on, Inshallah. I won't be surprised if Bajwa himself starts calling PTI dissidents in Punjab assembly after tomorrows Jalsa.. Furthermore, it is LITERALLY the only way out I can think of. If Punjab assembly goes down, everyone in Pakistan will have some face-saving. The pressure on the establishment will be reduced, PMLN and PPP can continue with their "Imran is corrupt" rhetoric, while IK himself can lead Pakistanis into a new Pakistan that is completely autonomous and "khud-mukhtaar".