The only female soldier dispatching fighter jets on the Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning

The only female soldier dispatching fighter jets on the Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning​

Before the take-off and landing of the J-15 carrier-based aircraft, the dispatching team of the aviation department was the busiest and most tense. Aircraft carrier flight decks are known as one of the most dangerous workplaces in the world. The continuous roar of the aircraft, the huge impact of the jet wake, and especially the strong vibration, will bring great challenges to deck safety. The girl in the blue identification suit who worked with the male soldiers and was responsible for the successful takeoff and safe landing of the carrier-based aircraft was PLNA female soldier Remira Dabuli.

 
Remira Dabuli, Iron girl controls iron birds on Liaoning

The Giant Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning is sailed by this young girl

She is the only female soldier to drive an aircraft carrier to the sea for two consecutive military parades
She is the only female soldier who sailed an aircraft carrier twice in a row to be reviewed by the Chairman of the Military Commission
She is the first minority female soldier to drive an aircraft carrier who is not a graduate of the military academy

At the age of 24, she became the youngest female helmsman to drive an aircraft carrier.
In 2017,she drove the Liaoning aircraft carrier to visit Hong Kong.
In 2018 and 2019, she took the helm of the Liaoning aircraft carrier to participate in the Chinese naval military parade twice in a row, and was inspected by President Xi Jinping.
She was the only female navy soldier who drove an aircraft carrier to participate in military parades at sea for two consecutive times and was reviewed by the chairman of the Central Military Commission,
she created 8 female soldiers History
 
PLA twin sister flowers. Elder sister is a female PLNA sailor on the Chinese aircraft carrier near Taiwan strait , younger sister is a PLA rocket regiment soldier serving near the Chinese Indian border defending China from Indian aggression.



Twin flowers in the Chinese PLA
Mai Helia particularly appreciates Gu Ailing (Eileen Gu)
she says
Girls are also very motivated
I will also go for what I want
to work hard
I feel that the power is really strong
 
Based on the video, One of her jobs on the ship is safely chaining the jets on the deck, this is why I wonder how can an US jet be blown off the ship by wind...

