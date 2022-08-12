The only female soldier dispatching fighter jets on the Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning​

The Giant Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning is sailed by this young girl

She is the only female soldier to drive an aircraft carrier to the sea for two consecutive military paradesShe is the only female soldier who sailed an aircraft carrier twice in a row to be reviewed by the Chairman of the Military CommissionShe is the first minority female soldier to drive an aircraft carrier who is not a graduate of the military academyAt the age of 24, she became the youngest female helmsman to drive an aircraft carrier.In 2017,she drove the Liaoning aircraft carrier to visit Hong Kong.In 2018 and 2019, she took the helm of the Liaoning aircraft carrier to participate in the Chinese naval military parade twice in a row, and was inspected by President Xi Jinping.She was the only female navy soldier who drove an aircraft carrier to participate in military parades at sea for two consecutive times and was reviewed by the chairman of the Central Military Commission,she created 8 female soldiers History