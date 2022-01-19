The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar

Meet the only woman, Xinjiang-born, supporting J-15 aviation on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier

On board Liaoning, China’s first aircraft carrier to explore what’s behind the familiar views of J-15 jet fighters’ smooth take off and landing To support J-15s’ morning training,the aviation division needs to get prepped much earlier Among the soldiers, Xinjiang-born,Remila Dabul is the only female member She used to work as a telephone operator on the carrier before joining the jet deployment team through the talent recruitment program.Dabul is in charge of operating the tied down equipment of J-15 carrier-based fighter jetsThe chains weigh dozens of kilogramsBehind-the-scene hard workers also include the squad responsible for scaring off birds to stay away from the jetsSeemingly easy job, but extremely time consumingLiaoning will celebrate its 10th anniversary of serving in the military ranks this yearBesides Liaoning, there’s Shandong,China’s first domestically built carrier,commissioned two years ago