What's new

The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,077
-5
84,594
Country
China
Location
China
The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar

The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar， an ethnic Kazakh girl from Xinjiang. She said: Every time when I see J-15 fighters, which I maintain and instruct, take off and land, I get strong sense of accomplishment and pride. Jamilia hasn't gone back home for couples of years already, although she misses her family ,she said believes the country, which is the big family should always come before her small family

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,077
-5
84,594
Country
China
Location
China
Liaoning often sails at South China Sea, in the video she also said she often see foreign naval ships shadowing Liaoning, and it further strengthened her determination to defend Chinese waters with her young life.




 
Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
11,467
13
19,790
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar

The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar， an ethnic Kazakh girl from Xinjiang. She said: Every time when I see J-15 fighters, which I maintain and instruct, take off and land, I get strong sense of accomplishment and pride. Jamilia hasn't gone back home for couples of years already, although she misses her family ,she said believes the country, which is the big family should always come before her small family

Click to expand...
Well done to the sister, she is a symbol of pride for the Chinese nation.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,077
-5
84,594
Country
China
Location
China
Meet the only woman, Xinjiang-born, supporting J-15 aviation on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier

On board Liaoning, China’s first aircraft carrier to explore what’s behind the familiar views of J-15 jet fighters’ smooth take off and landing To support J-15s’ morning training,the aviation division needs to get prepped much earlier Among the soldiers, Xinjiang-born,

Remila Dabul is the only female member She used to work as a telephone operator on the carrier before joining the jet deployment team through the talent recruitment program.

Dabul is in charge of operating the tied down equipment of J-15 carrier-based fighter jets

The chains weigh dozens of kilograms

Behind-the-scene hard workers also include the squad responsible for scaring off birds to stay away from the jets

Seemingly easy job, but extremely time consuming

Liaoning will celebrate its 10th anniversary of serving in the military ranks this year

Besides Liaoning, there’s Shandong,China’s first domestically built carrier,commissioned two years ago
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom