The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar
The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar， an ethnic Kazakh girl from Xinjiang. She said: Every time when I see J-15 fighters, which I maintain and instruct, take off and land, I get strong sense of accomplishment and pride. Jamilia hasn't gone back home for couples of years already, although she misses her family ,she said believes the country, which is the big family should always come before her small family
