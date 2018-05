India is building the 17-A ships in modular fashion by constructing prefabricated components in an adjacent module hall at the dry dock. This hall was “

in the mishap and has become unusable,” the

Hindu Business Line

reported, which added that the accident was “kept under wraps” by the shipbuilder GRSE.

The accident is indicative of poor safety standards in Indian shipyards — and it’s not the only one.

Two years ago, the 3,850-ton frigate INS Betwa — commissioned in 2004 — tipped over in port, partially sank and then flooded. The Indian Navy sought the services of a U.S. salvage contractor to lift her upright. Horrifically in 2013, the Russian-made Kilo-class submarine INS Sindhurakshak blew up and sank in port in Mumbai, killing 18 sailors.

The next year, a naval officer died aboard the destroyer INS Kolkata in port after accidentally inhaling carbon monoxide emitted by a broken valve. In February 2018 at Cochin, an acetylene leak ignited and blew up the civilian drilling ship Sagar Bhushan, killing five.