The One Mistake Europeans Think Americans Make With Their Laundry

If you've lived in Europe, you may have noticed that



And the debate over the tumble dryer has become, well, heated. "Non-Americans: What's one thing every American needs to know?" one



While some commenters criticize the dryer for the energy it uses and how harsh it is on clothing, one commenter points out the cultural component of the dryer's popularity in America. Another Reddit user notes that some American homeowner associations have rules against hanging clotheslines outside, because some consider them unsightly. "In Germany on the other hand they are considered traditional and wholesome. Many people who have dryers feel slightly guilty about using them and drying their laundry the lazy and wasteful way when they could do it 'properly,'" the user writes. The comment stirred up a storm of responses, including many Americans rallying in defense of the dryer.



Whether you rely on your dryer every day or have one on your wishlist for your next home, there's no denying that the tumble dryer is a beloved appliance in most American households. For starters, it was invented by an American.





Just how much do Americans love their dryers? Enough to buy clothing specifically for them, according to many Reddit users. The initial Reddit thread caused one user to





How will we dry our clothes if its raining or cold outside? And the convenience with the dryer of drying our clothes in roughly an hour. Not something we can ignore.