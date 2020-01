I wonder if our new Generation Knows the Original design of Pakistan which was demanded, and in the end what we got is history , Imagine if the Land shown in this old Map of Pakistan with its resources was given to Pakistan, we could have Crushed the Indians on Multiple Fronts in Future Conflicts .If we got what was promised to us , we would become one of the strongest Countries in the world today , we were betrayed by British and Indian Hindu's altogether .. May Allah Bless the man who give us the Freedom and land to live with freedom to practice our faith ..