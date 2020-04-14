What's new

The Official List of the Martial Tribes of Punjab (1900)

The 'martial' or 'agricultural' tribes of Punjab were only fully formalised in the Punjab Land Alienation Act of 1900. The motive behind this new act was stated by C.L Cupper, British official in 1896:

'Punjab lies on the rear of any British army operating in Afghanistan and in the path of any army invading India from that region.
A very large proportion of the flower of the Indian army is recruited from that region. The spirit and tradition of the fighting races of this part of British India is is neither dead nor sleeping. Before our day tribal lands were won and held by physical force. Remove, even temporarily, the superintenting pressure of British rule and the restitution of lands lost under our system will be sought by violence....It is of supreme political importance that if our rule should ever be permenantly or temporarily in danger in this part of British India, we should have on our side the great agricultural tribes that still hold the country that they should not be seeking in our downfall or difficulties, an oppurtunity to recover their ancestral lands.'

This is what a British government official, identified only as 'Calvert' had to say about them later on:
'The agricultural tribes are generally distinct, easily defined bodies, posessing valuable martial qualities whicu endow them significant political importance. To secure their contentment and prosperity has for nearly 70 years the main object of the administration..'.

A district by district classification was published. The agricultural tribes included
Ahirs (1,922), Arain (915), Awan (9,409) Baluch (430 + 1,827 Hill Baluchis) Dogar (?) , Dogras (14,307), Gakhar (1,934), Gujar (2,478 Muslim + 423 Hindu) Janjua (see Musulman Rajput) , Hindu Jaats (5,114), Sikh Jats (18,017) Kamboh (338), Khattar (247) Khokhar (see Musulman Rajput) Labana (2,206) Mahton (486), Mughal (1,967) 'Musulman Jat' (2,918) Pathan (20,750 + 1,360 'Punjabi Pathans'), Qureshi (426), Hindu Rajputs (1,372), Musulman Rajputs (15,099 + 2,019 Ranghars) Saini (808), Sial (see Musulman Rajputs), Syed (1,223), Thakur (?).

The significance of agricultural tribes is that ones so notified were synonomous with the 'martial races' which the army almost always recruited from.

The numbers have been taken from Annual Class Returns, 1925.

Also, I'd like to say here that I don't think that we should believe in these colonial labels and designations, however I have seen that a lot of people argue about which tribes were listed as 'martial' or whether or not there tribe was listed as such and a there has been a lot of debate about this topic hence I decided to publish the entire list. It should be noted that I am not encouraging belief in such dated terms but merely from a historical point of view, presenting some facts about the past. This has been taken from Rajmohan Gandhi's (Mahatma Gandhi's grandson) book, The Indian Army and the Making of Punjab. It is worth a read for any one interested.

https://books.google.com.pk/books?id=O4Wop9vwS9sC&printsec=frontcover#v=onepage&q&f=false
 
I feel honored and lucky that I got a mentor like you vis a vis anthropology and geography , keep up the good work sir, God Bless you :)
 
@Tergon18 I have been reading lot on this. The question here is not that such a thing exists but that it was percieved to exist. Further that it shaped the region and would have profound effect on the history of Pakistan.

Interestingly even nearly 70 years after British left both Pak and Indian Armies recruitment profile is still very similar to what it was during the British era. Food for thought?
 
what is people's obsession with martial races, there is no such thing as a martial race. Its a profession and due to lack of resources to earn a living people in certain area joined forces for money, not for the love of fighting. irrespective of race or tribal association. The barani areas of Punjab is where most of soldier in Pakistan army come from and this is how its been for centuries, not because of their tribal association but because in time of not enough rain and due to bad crops men of a family joined invading armies coming from Central Asia and Afghanistan to attack mainland India. British may have classified them as farmer or martial as a profession and to ease them in targeting the hiring for their armies. Every man with two arms, two legs and two balls is able to fight when time comes..and to death when time comes.
 
xyxmt said:
what is people's obsession with martial races, there is no such thing as a martial race. Its a profession and due to lack of resources to earn a living people in certain area joined forces for money, not for the love of fighting. irrespective of race or tribal association. The barani areas of Punjab is where most of soldier in Pakistan army come from and this is how its been for centuries, not because of their tribal association but because in time of not enough rain and due to bad crops men of a family joined invading armies coming from Central Asia and Afghanistan to attack mainland India. British may have classified them as farmer or martial as a profession and to ease them in targeting the hiring for their armies. Every man with two arms, two legs and two balls is able to fight when time comes..and to death when time comes.
the most martial race of people in Pakistan and on the planet are Karlani Pashtuns and Gujjars, why? Its because they successfully defeated the British and almost destroyed all their people they also killed the Soviets in the 1980s, even till this day, America and 36 NATO nations aren't able to fight them, in my opinion, the most martial is the most resistant people who the western world hates the most.

Martial races do not side with the enemy, I'm sorry but I don't consider the us Punjabis as martial people except for Pothwari plateau ones in my opinion, serving in the enemy's army isn't a martial trait.
 
Kaptaan said:
@Tergon18 I have been reading lot on this. The question here is not that such a thing exists but that it was percieved to exist. Further that it shaped the region and would have profound effect on the history of Pakistan.

Interestingly even nearly 70 years after British left both Pak and Indian Armies recruitment profile is still very similar to what it was during the British era. Food for thought?
before 1857 .. most of the recruitment was from Bengal, UP and Bihar. After revolt they reduced the recruitment from these areas drastically. Recruitment from non affected areas ( punjab,NWFP, Madras etc) was given encouragement./
 
JattSikhsoldier said:
the most martial race of people in Pakistan and on the planet are Karlani Pashtuns and Gujjars, why? Its because they successfully defeated the British and almost destroyed all their people they also killed the Soviets in the 1980s, even till this day, America and 36 NATO nations aren't able to fight them, in my opinion, the most martial is the most resistant people who the western world hates the most.

Martial races do not side with the enemy, I'm sorry but I don't consider the us Punjabis as martial people except for Pothwari plateau ones in my opinion, serving in the enemy's army isn't a martial trait.
show me one example where an organized army defeated gorilla forces. the word defeat means if you capture someone`s area or dictate your terms to enemy, what I know is British were able to dictate their terms to Pustunes and then left them alone. Afghans did not defeat Soviets and they are not defeating NATO now, Vietcong did not defeat US, ISIS will not defeat Syria. They simply did not let invaders succeed. If Gujjar and Pashtunes defeated British they must have been able to dictate their terms. If Pashtunes are the Martial race why did British conquered India while Pashtunes sat there only protecting their homes. Also what will you call British who rules most of the world, a super duper martial race. This race comparrision is for someone who has nothing else to show but their race.

Also, In order to be a `Martial race`, you must have a landscape that support Gorilla warefare, If people `non-martial race` people pf plains in Punjab go against an organized army they would have been slaughtered like goats.
 
This is the age of technology. Martial race can go graze with their livestock all they want, much more counts when it comes to becoming a good human being. Americans are not martial race, and they have done it. Superpower, call them hegemon, they are a melting pot! They won freedom and belonged to the middle class and war fleeing protestants and other migrants back then.
So brain matters a lot more. You cannot live in your self-styled cocoons forever
 
Caste composition among all the religions in United Punjab in 1901....Notice the Jat population...around 15% of Hindu Punjabis around 16.35% of Muslim Punjabis and around 70% of Sikh Punjabis were Jats


Caste-wise


ReligionCaste or tribePopulation
Hindus10,344,469
Jat1,594,869
Chamar1,181,873
Brahman1,105,952
Chuhra947,943
Arora587,128
Rajput432,341
Kanet387,308
Khatri381,576
Jhinwar (Kashyap)291,124
Tarkhan / Barhai238,915
Ahir202,385
Kumhar193,278
Ghirath169,667
Gujar169,244
Dagi and Koli129,403
Sunar/Soni (Tank Kshtriya)154,739
Nai143,257
Bania126,285
Faqir119,076
Lohar113,100
Mali111,822
Saini106,011
Dhanuk77,343
Chhimba62,595
Domna58,230
Julaha57,472
Kamboh56,297
Megh49,449
Mahtam48,586
Ror44,771
Rathi38,473
Jogi and Rawal34,692
Labana34,514
Bhat34,509
Mahajan Pahari30,575
Bawaria27,854
Bazigar27,852
Kori26,146
Sansi25,445
Mirasi24,399
Noongar23,007
Gadariya22,386
Gaddi21,512
Sood20,420
Batwal
Hali18,570
Odh18,179
Dhobi17,916
Kalal (Kalwar)17,240
Bishnoi17,114
Bhatia16,949
Aheri13,647
Kayastha12,439
Khateek12,286
Jaiswara12,058
Thori (Nayak)11,822
Chanal11,744
Barwala11,189
Brahman Muhial10,180
Darzi9,882
Saryara9,216
Thakkar8,750
Taga /Tyagi8,376
Lodha / Lodhi7,683
Bharbhunja7,162
Purbiya6,295
Chhang6,209
Gurkha5,956
Banjara5,421
Mochi5,310
Nat4,099
Bohra4,076
Nayak4,037
Ghai3,950
Rebari3,889
Teli3,882
Thathera3,842
Marechha3,537
Bahti3,501
Agari3,444
Maniar3,356
Mallaah3,031
Sirkiband3,003
Barar2,958
Dhaugri2,935
Meena2,850
Darain2,785
Kacchi2,775
Bhanjra2,621
Reya2,285
Beldar2,732
Thavi2,122
Karal1,853
Sepi1,830
Raj1,701
Kanjar1,563
Arain1,596
Bhabhra1,580
Rawat1,531
Rehar1,469
Bangali1,362
Penja1,360
Daoli1,266
Dhusar – Bhargava1,250
Sewak1,233
Kanchan1,208
Hesi1,154
Bhatra1,095
Bhojki1,071
Pasi1,041
Sehnai930
Kurmi913
Shorgir783
Tamboli716
Sapela676
Makh631
Gandhila601
Dosali492
Rangrez489
Gagra488
Ghosi486
Barah482
Garri / Gayri480
Bhand476
Machhi451
Patwa449
Hadi441
Bott (Bhotia)418
Sangtarash
Kashmiri386
Bahrupia382
Kapri370
Satti336
Niaria317
Maratha310
Saiqalgar275
Dogra230
Baghban191
Dabgar186
Attar176
Marwari Bania136
Chirimar125
Perna106
Kikan100
Lilari96
Pahari81
Pujari76
Pakhiwara74
Bhil61
Batera58
Bari51
Cheenighar39
Sikhs2,102,896
Jat1,389,530
Tarkhan (Ramgarhia)147,475
Chamar76,229
Arora65,307
Khatri54,735
Kamboh43,886
Lohar30,935
Chhimba28,856
Jhinwar25,845
Nai25,058
Labana22,884
Chuhra22,769
Saini20,480
Sonar19,235
Mahtam19,183
Rajput17,903
Kumhar15,948
Faqir10,699
Mazhabi9,762
Kalal (Ahluwalia)7,579
Julaha6,511
Bhatia6,356
Brahman5,337
Karal2,559
Bahrupia2,377
Banjara2,023
Bhat1,948
Gujar1,870
Mahajan Pahari1,567
Bawaria1,285
Bazigar1,285
Kanet1,036
Bania917
Raj916
Ghirath895
Brahman Muhial827
Mali799
Dhobi781
Darzi666
Aheri627
Saryara528
Chhang457
Bhatra423
Bhabra398
Thathera381
Sood326
Saiqalgar (Sikligar)285
Ahir217
Sangtarash159
Sansi159
Daoli102
Nayak81
Odh78
Thori (Nayak)73
Nat69
Bhand67
Dogra64
Makh55
Niaria35
Teli25
Muslims12,183,345
Jat1,962,252
Rajput1,347,347
Arain1,005,188
Julaha592,786
Baloch467,843
Gujar460,410
Awan421,112
Mochi409,677
Kumhar359,889
Shaikh321,408
Teli318,598
Tarkhan294,096
Pathan263,897
Faqir255,864
Sayyad244,227
Machhi240,983
Mirasi222,959
Chuhra217,805
Nai207,822
Lohar206,371
Kashmiri193,088
Meo146,652
Jhinwar142,208
Dhobi128,487
Qassab (Qasai)118,644
Khokhar107,939
Khoja (Punjabi Shaikh)99,238
Mughal98,282
Maliar81,093
Dogar75,080
Kamboh73,878
Mallaah70,223
Bharai / Shaikh Sarwari65,678
Barwala62,466
Chhimba60,051
Mussali / Muslim Shaikh57,410
Qureshi52,951
Kutana49,982
Jogi and Rawal41,030
Kharal40,296
Changar39,354
Ulema34,099
Pacheda31,117
Darzi28,969
Sonar (Tank Rajput)28,565
Ghakhar26,259
Dhund (Abbasi)23,591
Daudpotra (Abbasi)20,384
Rangrez20,160
Lilari20,027
Penja19,679
Rawat17,374
Satti17,094
Mahtam15,076
Bhatiara13,942
Jhabel13,278
Khateek11,362
Kahut10,804
Kakkezai10,793
Raj10,486
Chamar10,332
Kanchan8,984
Odh8,583
Janjua8,361
Maniar7,907
Kalal7,563
Khattar7,411
Kunjra6,913
Nat6,330
Kanera5,893
Pakhiwara5,590
Taga / Tyagi5,214
Paracha4,564
Khanzada (Jadaun)3,971
Banjara3,728
Harni3,575
Labana3,531
Ghosi3,543
Gaddi3,294
Bodla3,184
Noongar2,894
Ahir2,816
Khakha2,765
Sansi2,536
Bhat2,487
Aheri2,449
Gagra2,433
Ghullam2,405
Sudhan2,291
Niaria2,162
Kathia2,099
Baddun1,896
Lilla1,691
Baghban1,602
Kehal1,531
Batwal1,477
Qalandar1,449
Bharbhunja1,385
Thathera1,374
Perna1,270
Bhand1,162
Toba1,140
Dabgar1,127
Khumra1,109
Arab1,098
Barar1,025
Kangar915
Domna902
Kanjar889
Garri / Gayri826
Kayastha822
Kamangar783
Kharasia773
Darugar728
Marath689
Gadariya661
Phapra632
Turk563
Bawaria468
Dogra448
Bisati439
Mohipota / Mohipotra431
Thori (Nayak)392
Brahman386
Patwa363
Karal350
Chirimar341
Sirkiband330
Tanoli309
Sahnsar305
Mali294
Qizilbash294
Saiqalgar280
Lodha / Lodhi268
Bazigar254
Bangali252
Attar216
Pasi215
Bhatia213
Jhojha202
Sattiar198
Arora189
Khushabi185
Saini180
Kanet176
Khatri161
Hijra157
Bohra150
Sapela149
Gandhila145
Chanal139
Kamachi137
Shorgir124
Tamboli123
Cheenigar101
Kapri99
Sangtarash81
Tibetan Musalman79
Nayak79
Makh68
Sehnai68
Bhabhra65
Qarol61
Rababi
Bahrupia37
Ladakhi32
Rehar29
Ghok18
Hazara12
Jains49,983
Bania35,807
Bhabhra11,249
Faqir107
Jain Miscellaneous2,653
Buddhist6,940
Jad1,945
Kanet1,342
Hasir372
Joba / Jora233
Chhazang71
Tarkhan31
Lanba22
Chhimba15
Lonpa7
Oh6
Long Changpa3
Champa3
Christian66,591
Zoroastrians477
Jews and Unspecified36
Total24,754,737




newpakhistorian.wordpress.com

1901 Census of the Province of Punjab and adjacent princely States

In this post, I am setting out the results of the 1901 Census of Punjab, which included the present day Pakistani province and the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Delhi. Relig…
newpakhistorian.wordpress.com newpakhistorian.wordpress.com
 
