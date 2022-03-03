It may be useful to follow the issue of Ukrainian refugees separately from the war thread.
The number of refugees from Ukraine surpassed the 1 million threshold.
Poland: 547,982
Hungary: 133,009
Moldova: 97,827
Other EU nations: 88,147
Slovakia: 79,059
Romania: 51,261
Russia: 47,800
Belarus: 374
Even in Syria, the number of millions was reached at the end of the second year. In Ukraine, a million was reached in 1 week. A great humanitarian crisis is growing within the borders of Europe. And this will probably be a bigger crisis than any other. What happened to Pakistan and Turkiye will also happen to Poland.
