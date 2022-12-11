The Not an F-16 Fighter

For developing countries, the best fighter at their disposal is the one they can afford. Lacking the vast coffers and the industrial capabilities of countries like the United States, many nations must buy older American technology to meet their defense needs. Still, history has shown that it is often cheap, mass-produced warplanes that can make the difference in a nation’s darkest hour. And that is precisely what Pakistan Aeronautical Complex hopes to achieve with its new JF-17 Thunder project. The novel jet fighter, designed by China and Pakistan, aims to replace the American-made F-16 Fighting Falcon, freeing Pakistan and other developing countries from relying on US technology. The defiant move by Pakistan and China seeks to show the world that they can continue to bolster their armed forces even under US sanctions and restrictions and without American equipment. Naming the project JF-17, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex is boldly claiming that the new jet is a capable and affordable successor to the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon. Although the Thunder pales in comparison to the newest American 5th generation fighters, the creation of the Chinese-Pakistani warplane signals a new age in which even developing countries can challenge the political landscape of the world… --- Join Dark Skies as we explore the world of aviation with cinematic short documentaries featuring the biggest and fastest airplanes ever built, top-secret military projects, and classified missions with hidden untold true stories. Including US, German, and Soviet warplanes, along with aircraft developments that took place during World War I, World War 2, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf War, and special operations mission in between. As images and footage of actual events are not always available, Dark Skies sometimes utilizes similar historical images and footage for dramatic effect and soundtracks for emotional impact. We do our best to keep it as visually accurate as possible. All content on Dark Skies is researched, produced, and presented in historical context for educational purposes. We are history enthusiasts and are not always experts in some areas, so please don't hesitate to reach out to us with corrections, additional information, or new ideas.