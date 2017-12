Or, What We Can Learn From Google Earth IMINT

Scope Of The Counter-Force Problem

The Bunker Blitz - A Concerted Asset Dispersal Effort

Which Bunkers Hold What?

Observing Patterns and Environs

Every “medium bunker” site had road access that could accommodate a MAZ-543 TEL (though some were tight fits.)

“Large bunker” sites invariably had good road access, but not always sized to comfortably accommodate a MAZ-543’s 3.06m wide TEL, even when it would’ve been easy to do so (see second image above.)

“Medium bunkers” are often associated with large, vehicle-capable tunnels (with widths, slopes and turn radii that can accommodate a MAZ-543 TEL) boring into presumed large garages or bases beneath hills or even mountains, facilities that the oldest imagery shows predates the 2009-2013 construction blitz.

“Large bunkers” are often associated with large nearby military bases with a preponderance of barracks, usually favor areas with flatter, wider-open terrain and are more often found very close to the DMZ (as little as four kilometers on occasion.)

The “medium bunkers” are dispersal bunkers for wheeled TELs, and perhaps for 240mm MLRS, which can be difficult to conclusively separate from the HARTs built for the latter system (predominantly distinguished by presence of firing revetments and shrapnel-shield dirt mounts in front of the entrances, as seen here.)

The “large bunkers” are meant for housing APCs, IFVs and supply vehicles for forward-positioned troops who might be called upon to drive on Seoul in event of war.

Deliberate Dispersal of High-Value Assets Away From Legacy Bases

Conclusions