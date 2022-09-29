The Nord Stream gas lines were probably completely destroyed. What's next?

Salt water entering through the holes in the pipes will render the pipes unusable. So we can say that Nord Stream is now history. There are still years to reach LNG capacity on a scale to support the industry.It's a big blow for Germany and it's time to turn to coal. The rise in energy and industrial input costs? What we've seen so far is just the trailer. It now seems certain that the German economy will fall back into recession decades later.The USA has severed the last lifeline between Russia and the EU. And Europe will pay the price again.Also this is the main topic of public debate in Poland at the moment.Skorski, who made the confession about US' sabotage, was targeted by pro-US supporters in Poland. Many accuse him of treason. And anyone who wants to stand behind him.War gradually loses its ethical rules. The sabotage of the Nord Stream, and possibly the complete elimination of this line, opened up a new avenue in the US's struggle with Russia in this context. There are similar pipelines in the Norwegian Sea and the Mediterranean. Now, frankly, I have my doubts as to which companies are seriously investing in the underwater pipeline business.Navy ships, to the seas!