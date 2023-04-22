The No. 1 figure in Ryukyu is preparing to visit China, and Chinese FM Qin Gang’s reminder is very clear: Ryukyu is not Japan’s territory
2023-04-21 Military
The G7 foreign ministers meeting held in Japan ended, and the published Joint Statement Among them, the length of China is quite high. In the statement, the G7 countries ignored China's solemn position and objective facts, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, pointed fingers at the Taiwan issue, and clamored not to "change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait." Among them, Japan jumped up and down, instigating the G7 countries to unite against China, and the Chinese side was not polite to Japan, and directly looked at Ryukyu. Foreign Minister Qin Gang also mentioned "Potsdam Proclamation", a reminder to Japan: Ryukyu is not Japan's territory.
The G7 is a "platform to contain China" established by the United States, and Japan, as the only Asian country in the G7, actively plays the role of an anti-China pawn and becomes an accomplice to the expansion of US hegemony. Japan as World War II The defeated country has always wanted to get rid of the status of an "abnormal country" and tried every means to improve its international status and regional influence. In order to gain the support of Western countries, Japan continues to hype the "China threat" and even calls China "the biggest strategic challenge" in order to cooperate with the US strategy and win the favor of the West.
Japan has repeatedly called on the G7 countries to "unite and unite" and want to be an "anti-China leader". However, China also focused on beating Japan and first lodged stern representations with Japan. Liu Jinsong, director of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also met with Tsutomu Koizumi, Minister of the Japanese Embassy in China, expressing his strong dissatisfaction with Japan's negative moves during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
Since Japan is unbenevolent and unrighteous, the Chinese side is not polite, and began to attack Japan's weaknesses. According to the "Ryukyu Shinpo" report, recently, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao, andOkinawa PrefectureDeputy Governor Teruya Yoshimi held a closed-door meeting. This is also the first senior Japanese local official that Wu Jianghao met after taking office. Yoshimi Teruya said that Okinawa Prefecture is preparing to set up a "regional diplomatic office", and Okinawa Governor Tamaki Danny is also planning to visit China.
Okinawa Prefecture is Ryukyu islands, there used to be a kingdom here, which was conferred by the Chinese government for generations, and the tribute relationship has been maintained for more than 450 years. However, due to the Japanese invasion, Ryukyu was destroyed. Due to Japan's brutal suppression of Ryukyu, the original residents of Ryukyu did not have a high sense of belonging to Japan, and the "Ryukyu Independence Movement" has never stopped. According to polls, only 3% of Ryukyu residents consider themselves Japanese, and the Ryukyu Restoration Movement even sued the United Nations.UN Human Rights Council Meetings were also held to discuss the issue of Ryukyu self-determination.
Although there was no result in the end, the Ryukyu people did not give up. Wei Xiao chang, an activist of the "Rejuvenation Movement", said that he
is grateful for China's help to Ryukyu. Ryukyu people use Chinese characters and have Chinese names, and they have never given up hope of restoring the country. Japan and the United States are aggressors to Ryukyu.
At present, the Ryukyu Islands have become the United States military base, 70% of the US troops stationed in Japan are in Ryukyu. Ryukyu people are disgusted by the noise, pollution and crime created by the US military base. The father of Danny Tamaki, the governor of Okinawa Prefecture, is an American garrison who doesn’t care about giving birth to a child. Therefore, the Ryukyu people have no affection for the U.S. military base. Danny Tamaki has also been speaking for the locals and resisting the pressure from the U.S. and Japanese governments. .
A few days ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivered a keynote speech at an event, directly naming Japan. Qin Gang said that China suffered heavy casualties in World War II and was also the first the charter of the united nations Signed on the country, safeguarding the post-World War IIinternational order, is China's sacred duty. Taiwan is a part of China. After World War II, Taiwan returned to China. In "cairo declaration" and the "Potsdam Proclamation" are clearly written. Qin Gang emphasized that once China's land is recovered, it will not be lost again, and the post-war international order will never be allowed to be subverted.
In addition to the ownership of Taiwan, the "Potsdam Proclamation" also stated that Japan's territory is limited to the four major islands and nearby small islands, that is to say, the Ryukyu Islands are not Japan's territory. Before Yucheng Denny's visit to China, Foreign Minister Qin Gang mentioned the "Potsdam Proclamation", Japan should know what it means.
