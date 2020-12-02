The Nimitz Encounters

truthfollower
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 8, 2019
- 1,526
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Anti air warfare coordinator and air intercept controller
- Tracking unknown objects on radar for days.
- 50-60 tracks over the course of 3-4 days.
- took down system for re-calibration maybe getting ghost tracks.
- never met any parameters of known objects.
- Two F-18s in the area for training exercise.
- objects appear on radar.
- Captain orders to intercept.
- brief the captain and captain agrees to send the hornets for intercept.
- Directed for real world tasks.
- Tactical action officer asking for load outs.
- merge plot.