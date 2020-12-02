What's new

The Nimitz Encounters

Anti air warfare coordinator and air intercept controller
Screenshot 2021-05-28 060250.png

  • Tracking unknown objects on radar for days.
  • 50-60 tracks over the course of 3-4 days.
  • took down system for re-calibration maybe getting ghost tracks.
  • never met any parameters of known objects.
  • Two F-18s in the area for training exercise.
  • objects appear on radar.
  • Captain orders to intercept.
  • brief the captain and captain agrees to send the hornets for intercept.
  • Directed for real world tasks.
  • Tactical action officer asking for load outs.
  • merge plot.
@SQ8 @PanzerKiel @Blacklight @Ark_Angel @Rashid Mahmood @airomerix @Hodor @Raider 21
 
