Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Military Photos & Multimedia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
The Next War: How The U.S. Armed Forces Are Evolving | Meet The Press
Thread starter
Zarvan
Start date
Today at 12:05 PM
Zarvan
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,412
84
57,618
Country
Location
Today at 12:05 PM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
US Weighs Possibility of Airstrikes If afghan forces face crisis
Path-Finder
Jun 10, 2021
Replies
13
Views
566
Jun 11, 2021
Mrc
M
Geopolitics, Profit, and Poppies: How the CIA Turned Afghanistan into a Failed Narco-State
Dalit
Today at 12:11 AM
Replies
10
Views
213
Today at 3:46 AM
dbc
India Resists U.S. Pressure to Buy Armed Drones as Trump Looks for Foreign Policy ‘Wins’
undercover JIX
Oct 31, 2020
2
3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Nov 2, 2020
Yasser76
Biden’s Afghan Pullout Is a Victory for Pakistan. But at What Cost?
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Apr 16, 2021
2
3
4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Apr 18, 2021
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
U.S Congress Push for Hypersonic Armed Zumwalt
striver44
Jun 23, 2020
Replies
0
Views
717
Jun 23, 2020
striver44
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
V
If Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk to PM Imran Khan then Good Luck!!! No one is waiting here either- says NSA Moeed Yusuf
Latest: Vanamali
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Dhoop ke Dewar: Some Thoughts
Latest: Mentee
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
Taliban offensives Going on Unabated Against the Beleaguered Afghan forces
Latest: Song Hong
4 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Iranian UAVs | News and Discussions
Latest: skyshadow
4 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Top One Percent: Are Hindus the New Jews in America?
Latest: Genghis khan1
4 minutes ago
Americas
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
R
Replacing the F-16: Will Pakistan’s Top Fighter Squadron Transition to Chinese J-10Cs?
Latest: redtom
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Featured
Anatolian Eagle 2021 - JF-17 To Pitch Against Rafale and Vipers
Latest: Meliodas
22 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: Tipu7
22 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Moon
44 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: Zarvan
49 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
V
If Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk to PM Imran Khan then Good Luck!!! No one is waiting here either- says NSA Moeed Yusuf
Latest: Vanamali
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Dhoop ke Dewar: Some Thoughts
Latest: Mentee
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
Plausible Turk-Pak Hybrid Presence Inside Afghanistan
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
5 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Gwadar being fenced | Liberals speculate that Baloch people won't be allowed in their lands
Latest: Genghis khan1
Today at 12:06 PM
Pakistani Siasat
Filipino Maids/Nannies working in Pakistan! What do you think?
Latest: Hiraa
Today at 11:45 AM
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
Israel's new camouflage technology can make soldiers virtually 'invisible'
Latest: Salza
Today at 12:15 PM
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 11:48 AM
Air Warfare
The Army Wants Networked Mines That Leap Up To Attack The Tops Of Tanks
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 11:04 AM
Land Warfare
TFB Review: Cadex CDX-50 Tremor
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 3:55 AM
Military Forum
F
Senior NATO official warns of China’s ‘shocking’ military advances
Latest: FairAndUnbiased
Today at 12:13 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Taliban offensives Going on Unabated Against the Beleaguered Afghan forces
Latest: Song Hong
4 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Iranian UAVs | News and Discussions
Latest: skyshadow
4 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
B
Qatari $5 Billion Foreign Direct Investment’s Decision: An Experience of Bangladesh
Latest: bluesky
15 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: Muhammed45
22 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
2 explosions rock Air Force-operated area of Jammu airport, nearby air bases on high alert
Latest: Dalit
49 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Military Photos & Multimedia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom