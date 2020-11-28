The next super-bug may come from India

In some part of the india, the living conditions are as such that it is a ideal breeding ground for virus to grow and spread. The lack of hygiene and high population density is the ideal breeding ground for teh virus(slum area). People from these locality go to Urban centre and spread this virus to middle class and upper class people.
These middle/upper middle class travel domestically and internationally. Hence, they can spread not even all over indian but to the whole world.
Now take a look this article. It is just giving a hint.
Why only in India the black fungus is spreading and not anywhere else? I mean BD may have more pop density than India!! Bad hygiene and some 'unconventional' practices can be the reason. BTW black fungus is all over the world but attack only people with weak immune system. The maltreatment of patients by Indian doctors is another reason (giving steroids and antibiotics to everyone even to patients with 99% oxygen level)
Listen to this US doctor saying that till 94% oxygen level, what should be the treatment, and one can do that at home. Like, simple Ibuprofen and paracetamol.
Now, listen this. The frequent transmission of virus (here Tuberculosis) makes it a super-bug. As, virus spread and infect more people, it mutates. This mutation can surpass the medicine effectiveness. India has highest number of MDR TB, in which no medicine can treat the TB bacteria.
In summary, unless living situation improves in India, she can be the perfect place to develop super-bugs of simple diseases.
Now found in India, this 'superbug' can lead to next pandemic
Researchers in India have found clear evidence of Candida auris, a "superbug", that can lead to the next deadly pandemic. Read on to know how it spreads and what are the symptoms.
www.indiatoday.in
