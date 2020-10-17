What's new

The Next China? India Must First Beat Bangladesh

The Next China? India Must First Beat Bangladesh

1602925826092.jpeg


By Andy Mukherjee | Bloomberg
Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:44 a.m. EDT

India’s Covid-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita gross domestic product may be lower for 2020 than in neighboring Bangladesh.(1)
“Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, tweeted after the International Monetary Fund updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.”

Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts its global image. The West wants a meaningful counterweight to China, but that partnership will be predicated on India not getting stuck in a lower-middle-income trap.

1602925860575.jpeg


The relative underperformance may also dent self-confidence. If a country with large-power ambitions is beaten in its own backyard — by a smaller nation it helped liberate in 1971 by going to war with Pakistan — its influence in South Asia and the Indian Ocean could wane.

Where have things gone wrong? The coronavirus pandemic is definitely to blame. Bangladesh’s new infections peaked in mid-June, while India’s daily case numbers are starting to taper only now, after hitting a record high for any country.

With 165 million people, Bangladesh has recorded fewer than 5,600 Covid-19 deaths. While India has eight times the population, it has 20 times the fatalities. What’s worse, the severe economic lockdown India imposed to stop the spread of the disease is set to wipe out 10.3% of real output, according to the IMF. That’s nearly 2.5 times the loss the global economy is expected to suffer.

Fiscal squeamishness, an undercapitalized financial system and a multiyear investment funk would all delay India’s post-Covid demand recovery. Worse, even without the pandemic, India might have eventually lost the race to Bangladesh. The reason is nested in a new paper by economist Shoumitro Chatterjee of Pennsylvania State University and Arvind Subramanian, formerly India’s chief economic adviser, titled “India’s Export-Led Growth: Exemplar and Exception.”

Consider first the exceptionalism of India’s growth. Bangladesh is doing well because it’s following the path of previous Asian tigers. Its slice of low-skilled goods exports is in line with its share of poor-country working-age population. Vietnam is punching slightly above its weight. But basically, both are taking a leaf out of China’s playbook. The People’s Republic held on to high GDP growth for decades by carving out for itself a far bigger dominance of low-skilled goods manufacturing than warranted by the size of its labor pool.

India, however, has gone the other way, choosing not to produce the things that could have absorbed its working-age population of 1 billion into factory jobs. “India’s missing production in the key low-skill textiles and clothing sector amounts to $140 billion, which is about 5% of India’s GDP,” the authors say.

If half of India’s computer software exports in 2019 ceased to exist, there would be a furor. But that $60 billion loss would have been the same as the foregone exports annually from low-skill production. It’s real, and yet nobody wants to talk about it. Policymakers don’t want to acknowledge that the shoes and apparel factories that were never born — or were forced to close down — could also have earned dollars and created mass employment. They would have provided a pathway for permanent rural-to-urban migration in a way that jobs that require higher levels of education and training never can. Bangladesh has two out of five women of working age in the labor force, double India’s 21% participation rate.

A bigger danger is that instead of taking corrective action, politicians may double down on past mistakes and seek salvation in autarky: “Poorer than Bangladesh? Never mind. We can erect barriers to imports and make stuff for the domestic economy. Let’s create jobs that way.”

Suddenly, the 1960s and ’70s slogan of self-reliance is making a return in economic policy.
It’s in dispelling this pessimism that the Chatterjee-Subramanian study comes in handy again: Contrary to popular belief, India has been an exemplar of export-led growth, doing better than all countries except China and Vietnam. The glass is more than half full.

Trade has worked for the country. It’s the composition that’s wrong, because of an unusual “comparative advantage–defying specialization,” the researchers show. India exports a lot of high-skilled manufacturing goods and services, such as computer software.

But as the world’s factory, China is now ceding room to others at the lower end of the spectrum. That is where India’s opportunity — and the competitive advantage of its cheap and not particularly healthy or well-educated labor — really lies.

Given the urgent challenge of creating at least 8 million jobs year after year, it’s also the country’s biggest post-pandemic headache.

(1) At their current prices, and not adjusted for the difference in the purchasing power of their local currencies.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services. He previously was a columnist for Reuters Breakingviews. He has also worked for the Straits Times, ET NOW and Bloomberg News.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinion
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

Nothing to really see here.....BD has historically been the richest part of the subcontinent..... the status quo is being restored.
This is not a milestone but a small confirmation of the fact that we going in the right direction and that our reforms & schemes are paying off.




Down this path, many great things will come for the nation, we must go astray but we must weed out the devils amongst us and refine our path from time to time.


Stay true to our roots but not disregard course correction.

We needed this little pointer, now we must work doubly as hard. Make Bengal great again.


Joi Bangla!
 
gulli

Next China?? We are not planing on spreading virus world over and celebrate afterwords. For Bangladesh, keep up the good work👍
 
beijingwalker

Next China?? We are not planing on spreading virus world over and celebrate afterwords. For Bangladesh, keep up the good work👍
The virus now can be earliest traced back to Spain, and as the reports say,US's Covid was from Europe, Australia's covid was from US, none was from China. so who is spreading Covid?
 
SBUS-CXK

Next China?? We are not planing on spreading virus world over and celebrate afterwords. For Bangladesh, keep up the good work👍
If India had one minute to respect the facts. Maybe India has reached the level of Vietnam.... Of course, Indians should be grateful for the Yankee virus. At least the virus made Indians forget their economic situation in 2019...

.Good luck, superpower 2020.
 
gulli

We are at level with all nations and will bring down flying bats CCP holding there nostril to the level earth so they start respecting fellow humans.
 
Beast

Next China?? We are not planing on spreading virus world over and celebrate afterwords. For Bangladesh, keep up the good work👍
Nobody want to reach india level of 7 million affected and still rising. Virus is not the key. They keynis enforce and control. Obviously indian is incompetent and hopeless. Even u spread 100 virus to China, Cnina will never reached the stage of India. Becos Chinese are competent and resourceful.

Indian are just too dumb. :enjoy:
We are at level with all nations and will bring down flying bats CCP holding there nostril to the level earth so they start respecting fellow humans.
Lol... Yes, China spread virus to india and what u can do? You have nothing that can beat China besides having million of covid-19 than China. U cant out nuke us, out trade us or out spend us. India is a poor small fry country , act as a punching bag for rich China to bash. :lol: So pathetic!
 
SBUS-CXK

We are at level with all nations and will bring down flying bats CCP holding there nostril to the level earth so they start respecting fellow humans.
No, please stop lying. Vietnam still leads India. Even Bangladesh leads India in some aspects (urbanization rate, GDP per capita, life expectancy, etc.). India as a BBB- country (S&P International Credit Rating). First, India should respect the facts, stop lying, and stop making international jokes. I believe in the next 10 years. India will be truly developed. Reach the level of Vietnam. . .
 
