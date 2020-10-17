The Next China? India Must First Beat Bangladesh

gulli said: Next China?? We are not planing on spreading virus world over and celebrate afterwords. For Bangladesh, keep up the good work Click to expand...

gulli said: We are at level with all nations and will bring down flying bats CCP holding there nostril to the level earth so they start respecting fellow humans. Click to expand...

Nobody want to reach india level of 7 million affected and still rising. Virus is not the key. They keynis enforce and control. Obviously indian is incompetent and hopeless. Even u spread 100 virus to China, Cnina will never reached the stage of India. Becos Chinese are competent and resourceful.Indian are just too dumb.Lol... Yes, China spread virus to india and what u can do? You have nothing that can beat China besides having million of covid-19 than China. U cant out nuke us, out trade us or out spend us. India is a poor small fry country , act as a punching bag for rich China to bash.So pathetic!