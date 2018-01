The News ex-editor Shaheen Sehbai trolled by fans over Nawaz Sharif’s fake photo

by Sarfraz Ali | Published on January 1, 2018 (Edited January 1, 2018)LAHORE – A former editor of a Pakistani daily is being trolled by social media users for posting a fake picture of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.Shaheen Sehbai, who previously worked as Group Editor of The News, has nearly 1 million followers on different social networking sites.The veteran journalist recently shared a picture showing ousted PM Nawaz Sharif kissing the hand of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on his Facebook account and Twitter handle. However, the picture was found to be photoshopped.