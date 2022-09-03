What's new

The NEWS: Defence ministry distances itself from ex-servicemen bodies.

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,078
0
1,563
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I am just speechless on this new development. Do active servicemen on this forum expect to be treated in this way after their retirement?

The Ministry of Defence has stated that it does not recognize or endorse the activities of “certain associations of persons masquerading as or claiming to be ex-servicemen societies" including Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) .



 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Crimson Blue
The News: Army withdraws Pensionary benefits of 5 ex-servicemen, including a retired Major General
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
5K
Jango
Jango
Signalian
Defense Budget: Myths Vs. Facts
Replies
0
Views
407
Signalian
Signalian
F
Can Pakistan Armed Forced Become Leaner, Meaner & Younger by Copying India's AGNIPATH RECRUITMRNT PROGRAM?
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
4K
TheNoob
T
HAIDER
Ex-judge Shamim distances himself from ‘leaked’ affidavit, says has yet to see it
Replies
1
Views
361
khail007
K
Viet
Asia's odd couple: Vietnam and the U.S. find opposites attract
Replies
11
Views
545
hualushui
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom