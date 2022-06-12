What's new

The News: Army withdraws Pensionary benefits of 5 ex-servicemen, including a retired Major General

This is news is true & source is included, Mods please do not delete this thread.

After the recent press conference of ex-servicemen outside the Islamabad Press Club, it was rumored that Pakistan Army has withdrawn all post-retirement benefits including pension and free medical cover of 150 retired army officers. However now GHQ has cleared to Ansar Abbasi that number of such army officers is only 5. A retired Major general and a former spokesperson of 'Ex-sevicemen Society' is also included in these retired officers.

Maryam Nawaz has also asked the ex-servicemen to surrender their medals before issuing political statements, just few days prior to this action taken by GHQ. .

The News: Army withdraws pensionary benefits of 5 ex-servicemen

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535889706583756800
 
Meanwhile Ispr warns common Pakistani to "not" drag army in politics.
Bajwa sahab on the other hand increasing 6% of defence budget for armed forces salaries and slashing 50% budget of HEC.
Can someone tell these boomer generals that USA, Germany, France is ahead in military because of SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY. As in patriotism and valor our jawans are second to none!
 
There was a time in young days when General Rani had a captain but now at mature granny age she has a general in her pocket. It reminds me a lot of the old days of Gen Rani, who was able to say something and the next day it became the order and policy of the army. History is ruthless and repeat again itself.
There has been nothing but ruthless repeating of our history of 70 years. Our mistake is the same as what we have done.
Despite the fact that the nation learns from its mistakes and corrects them, our neutral are a big hurdle to Pakistan's prosperity. It can feel to me sometimes as though our defenders are more willing to work for the agenda of foreign agencies.
 
The retired officers should go to the high court and get a stay order and fight their case under article 10 l think.
 
This is simply illegal and if they go to court then it will be struck down.

By the way crux of this whole NCV is very simple. Security guard wants to sit on cash counter while owner want security guard to sit at gate.
 
It will be hard for them to prove that they are somehow exempt from the Uniform Code of Military Conduct as it applies to all personnel, the retired included.
 
Pakistan Army and ISI has been hijacked by traitors, the patriotic soldiers need to rise up to save the country.

Pakistan needs a mutiny in the Army, all patriotic soldiers need to rise up to
save the country from Generals like Bajwa.
 

