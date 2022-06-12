The News: Army withdraws Pensionary benefits of 5 ex-servicemen, including a retired Major General

Crimson Blue
This is news is true & source is included, Mods please do not delete this thread.
After the recent press conference of ex-servicemen outside the Islamabad Press Club, it was rumored that Pakistan Army has withdrawn all post-retirement benefits including pension and free medical cover of 150 retired army officers. However now GHQ has cleared to Ansar Abbasi that number of such army officers is only 5. A retired Major general and a former spokesperson of 'Ex-sevicemen Society' is also included in these retired officers.
Maryam Nawaz has also asked the ex-servicemen to surrender their medals before issuing political statements, just few days prior to this action taken by GHQ. .
The News: Army withdraws pensionary benefits of 5 ex-servicemen
The News: Army withdraws pensionary benefits of 5 ex-servicemen
