The News: Army withdraws Pensionary benefits of 5 ex-servicemen, including a retired Major General

There was a time in young days when General Rani had a captain but now at mature granny age she has a general in her pocket. It reminds me a lot of the old days of Gen Rani, who was able to say something and the next day it became the order and policy of the army. History is ruthless and repeat again itself.There has been nothing but ruthless repeating of our history of 70 years. Our mistake is the same as what we have done.Despite the fact that the nation learns from its mistakes and corrects them, our neutral are a big hurdle to Pakistan's prosperity. It can feel to me sometimes as though our defenders are more willing to work for the agenda of foreign agencies.