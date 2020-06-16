The New York Times: Trump Sought Options for Attacking Iran to Stop Its Growing Nuclear Program

Stryker1982 said: The Israelis desperately want Trump to attack Iran, but Trump isn't having it.



Iranian military needs to be on high alert till Jan 20th if Biden is to be inaugurated, if Israel want to attack, they will have to do it before Trump leaves office. Click to expand...

Trump is onboard with what Israel wants, that much has always been clear. The NY Times article sheds light on just how close America was to embroiling itself in yet another conflict with a Middle Eastern Nation. Yet logic and reasoning has, thus far, abstained the U.S. from launching an ill-fated conflict with Iran. I'm glad president Trump's staff and advisors adequately laid out what would happen if such an ill-advised action were to be enacted. They know, even Trump knows what Iran can do to America and its allies in the region. A simple fact that has kept them at bay for quite some time now... Although you do bring up a very good point.Israel is clearly running out of time to do something against Iran's civilian nuclear infrastructure and Trump still wants to sabotage any future administrations efforts in joining back into the JCPOA. Like many have been saying before, these next two months will be critical for Iran and the region. I do genuinely suspect that the Israelis are up to something.