The New York Times: Trump Sought Options for Attacking Iran to Stop Its Growing Nuclear Program

Jewish spies in trump circle....they do not wish to see their vacation destinations in Israel destroyed as a result of iranian and Hezb retaliations..lol...not all are crazy as bibi..!!Well how nyt got hold of this discussion?
they don't care about those vacation destination , they simply go somewhere else.Jewish spies in trump circle....they do not wish to see their vacation destinations in Israel destroyed as a result of iranian and Hezb retaliations..lol...not all are crazy as bibi..!!
A leak from his inner circle obviouslyWell how nyt got hold of this discussion?
Trump is onboard with what Israel wants, that much has always been clear. The NY Times article sheds light on just how close America was to embroiling itself in yet another conflict with a Middle Eastern Nation. Yet logic and reasoning has, thus far, abstained the U.S. from launching an ill-fated conflict with Iran. I'm glad president Trump's staff and advisors adequately laid out what would happen if such an ill-advised action were to be enacted. They know, even Trump knows what Iran can do to America and its allies in the region. A simple fact that has kept them at bay for quite some time now... Although you do bring up a very good point.The Israelis desperately want Trump to attack Iran, but Trump isn't having it.
Iranian military needs to be on high alert till Jan 20th if Biden is to be inaugurated, if Israel want to attack, they will have to do it before Trump leaves office.
What was the point for trumps inner circle to go out of their way and leak this?A leak from his inner circle obviously
there are ministers in his office they don't want another war, specially a war which the outcome is unpredictable. since trump don't live in this reality and think he is the greates person on earth, people in the white house are afraid that he kicks something off that end up with thousands of u.s. soldiers dead and a middle east on fire.What was the point for trumps inner circle to go out of their way and leak this?
i wouldnt put it past trump to do something like this in his last days.... hes got nothing to lose and is extremely bitter. and would love to give biden a nightmare to deal with.The Israelis desperately want Trump to attack Iran, but Trump isn't having it.
Iranian military needs to be on high alert till Jan 20th if Biden is to be inaugurated, if Israel want to attack, they will have to do it before Trump leaves office.
trumps says he that he want to run for president in 2024, if thats true, than there will be no war.hes got nothing to lose and is extremely bitter