The new war epic film is a masterpiece ''The battle at lake Changjin''

The battle at Lake Changjin is a masterpiece movie and carefully made it touches on all the necessary elements such as the Americans being given a true depiction as dislikeable arrogant and also one thing I thought was unique about the movie is the level of intensity and this movie just goes from intensity to intensity and that was brillantly done.

You can even feel the amount of intensity in the trailer it just keeps increasing
 
This movie is lightly to be banned in US and western Europe in one form or another. In Singapore, other Chinese movies are released more or less in synchronization with mainland, but this movie is not screened.
 
Absolutely and I don't understand how they paint themselves heroes constantly in watered down movies I even stopped watching all their war movies back in 09 I had enough but I was pleased to see this war from a fresh and more toned down and correct angle and even from an entertainment point of view it was a gem
 
How did you even get to watch it?

I can understand China boosting patriotic content at this time but overall the Chinese govt needs to loosen up regulation of the entertainment industry because the world is dominated by American and South Korean entertainment and China is nowhere close.
 
You dont need to ban it here in europe. Nobody watchs such ridicolous propaganda rubbish over here.

Right now Dune is shown in cinema here. Thats what people want see.
 
China already building up its soft power steadily. No need to appease any Westerners in any of its home grown movies. Ask any nerd on the street in the West. They already know who Wei Wuxian and Lan Zhan are. It's thanks to companies like Tencent. Acquiring League of Legends probably the smartest move Tencent ever made on behalf of China soft power. Thru LoL Westerners get to know Tencent, and thru Tencent they gradually become influenced and mind-washed by Chinese characters like WWX, Lan Zhan, and even Tang San.
 
I think you're exaggerating the level of influence that Tencent has. Yes, they have become quite successful in the gaming field but most of the game content is not China oriented so as far as Chinese influence is concerned, it's minimal.

China's government is exerting way too much influence over the entertainment industry and over private industry in general. This has been exacerbated over the last 3 years. It needs to loosen up.

I understand why China is making films like the Battle of Lake Changjin because externally, the world has become a lot more hostile, so the government needs to mobilize the population in case there are open hostilities. However, if China wants to have soft power on par with South Korea, let alone the US, it will have to create films that foreign audiences WANT to watch. South Korea set out 20 years ago to build its entertainment industry and has been extremely successful. China needs to stop controlling its immense film making talent pool and allow for freer expression which will include exploring subjects that the Chinese govt may not like, such as greater sexuality, social critiques, horror and even dark/nihilistic themes. These are themes that universally peak human interest.
 
I know none of those
 
when chinese box-office grows even more ,and can produce highest grossing movies in the history on regular basis,the clout will increase a lot.
Currently,there are gap still in the entertainment industry,whole world talks about squid games,bts dominates hot100,PARIS FAshion week is buzzing with Blackpink members,oscars is being won by korean movies.
China don't need to appease the west but despite that, China has some catch up to do in for mainstream global standard quality..Chinese story line and direction has to improve,right now china produces drama at a breakneck pace,may be due to the seer volume of works that are churned out but Chinese show plots are less coherent and hard to keep up with for foreigners,in comparison,korean or Japanese drama are much more easy to get into without feeling lost.The movie quality seems lacking in many works even compared to Hongkong movies.Chinese drama and movie have some really brilliant scenes but they tend to fall behind in some other parts with the asinine script and lackluster direction.Of course, there's some really good directors but those are very few. The Chinese movie makers has to improve their quality.Lack of freehand is no excuse for poor script and direction..
East asian nations has advantage in culture and physiognomy to command more appeal and softpower than the more crude west,and the rest of the world,china has to utilize that.
 
I would say arrogant and incompetent.
Never won a war with a likewise comparison military. They even got their arses handed over to them by far less equipped militia. The only war they won so far was the civil war fought inside US borders. They just jumped in the WW2 at the end to take credit.And since then they are the masters of proxy warfare and spreading terrorism around the globe. First employ the local militia ,turn them against the incumbent military and government ,when they get almost destroyed jump in to declare victory 🤷
 
But that's not what I'm saying. What I said was because Tencent owns games like LoL with minimum China contents, they're more likely to attract Westerners to the Tencent brand. And boom pretty soon all those Westerners are exposed to Tencent related contents like Chinese dramas. I kid u not Weiwuxian is now as popular as Pokemon or Naruto in the West because of companies like Tencent. China soft power building up slowly and steadily.
 
China has proven to be spectacularly bad when it comes to soft power, communication and image building. There is a massive gap in understanding the messaging tone and story telling that would appeal to foreign audiences. Even among audiences in the developing world, where China could easily build strong bonds and gain sympathy, it fails spectacularly.

I think there are two parts to this, one is that China is a very large, insular nation so it is difficult for them to understand how foreign cultures operate. However, this is not an insurmountable challenge. The second part is the major thing holding China back, is the over-regulation of the entertainment industry, control of content, over-censorship and the constant focus on a domestic audience, all being pushed by the Chinese government that is preventing the evolution of an effective and globally successful entertainment industry and the utilization of the right talent that can create content that would appeal to a foreign audience.

China is a massive and great nation with one of the world's richest civilizations, histories, and some of the world's most impressive cities and scenery. It has some of the world's most impressive cutting edge tech and is a great center of innovation.

It can easily become a great soft power but only if it allows the best talent to flourish and that will require both understanding how to develop such talent and the reversal of recent clamp downs on the freedom of expression.
NO IT ISN'T. What proof do you have of this? It is literally unknown whereas Pokemon and Naruto are staples.
 
