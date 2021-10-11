The new war epic film is a masterpiece ''The battle at lake Changjin''

hirobo2 said: China already building up its soft power steadily. No need to appease any Westerners in any of its home grown movies. Ask any nerd on the street in the West. They already know who Wei Wuxian and Lan Zhan are. It's thanks to companies like Tencent. Acquiring League of Legends probably the smartest move Tencent ever made on behalf of China soft power. Thru LoL Westerners get to know Tencent, and thru Tencent they gradually become influenced and mind-washed by Chinese characters like WWX, Lan Zhan, and even Tang San. Click to expand...

when chinese box-office grows even more ,and can produce highest grossing movies in the history on regular basis,the clout will increase a lot.Currently,there are gap still in the entertainment industry,whole world talks about squid games,bts dominates hot100,PARIS FAshion week is buzzing with Blackpink members,oscars is being won by korean movies.China don't need to appease the west but despite that, China has some catch up to do in for mainstream global standard quality..Chinese story line and direction has to improve,right now china produces drama at a breakneck pace,may be due to the seer volume of works that are churned out but Chinese show plots are less coherent and hard to keep up with for foreigners,in comparison,korean or Japanese drama are much more easy to get into without feeling lost.The movie quality seems lacking in many works even compared to Hongkong movies.Chinese drama and movie have some really brilliant scenes but they tend to fall behind in some other parts with the asinine script and lackluster direction.Of course, there's some really good directors but those are very few. The Chinese movie makers has to improve their quality.Lack of freehand is no excuse for poor script and direction..East asian nations has advantage in culture and physiognomy to command more appeal and softpower than the more crude west,and the rest of the world,china has to utilize that.