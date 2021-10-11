The new war epic film is a masterpiece ''The battle at lake Changjin''

when chinese box-office grows even more ,and can produce highest grossing movies in the history on regular basis,the clout will increase a lot.
Currently,there are gap still in the entertainment industry,whole world talks about squid games,bts dominates hot100,PARIS FAshion week is buzzing with Blackpink members,oscars is being won by korean movies.
China don't need to appease the west but despite that, China has some catch up to do in for mainstream global standard quality..Chinese story line and direction has to improve,right now china produces drama at a breakneck pace,may be due to the seer volume of works that are churned out but Chinese show plots are less coherent and hard to keep up with for foreigners,in comparison,korean or Japanese drama are much more easy to get into without feeling lost.The movie quality seems lacking in many work even compared to Hongkong movies.Chinese drama and movie has some really brilliant scenes but they tend to fall behind in some other parts with the asinine script and lackluster direction,Of course, there's some really good directors but those are very very few. The Chinese movie makers has to improve their quality.Lack of freehand is no excuse for poor script and direction..
East asian nations has advantage in culture and physiognomy to command more appeal and softpower than the more crude west,and the rest of the world,china has to utilize that.